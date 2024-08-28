New digital terrestrial DVB-T2 from August 28, what changes and for whom: how to check TV channels

Starting today, Wednesday, August 28, 2024the so-called officially starts “new digital terrestrial”. To be more precise, starting between 2:00 and 6:00 from this date the new DVB-T2 standard with HEVC coding systemwhich at the moment it will not affect the main Rai channels — including Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3 and RaiNews 24 — but it will only concern Rai History, Rai School And Rai Radio 2 Visual. As regards Rai 1 HD, Rai 2 HD and Rai 3 HD nazionale, Rai 4 HD, Rai News 24 HD and Rai Premium HD, the broadcast will take place in high definition both with the new DVB-T2 standard and in simulcast with the old first generation DVB-T standard.

As can be read in the press release issued by Rai in these hours, in fact, «At the moment, there will only be three channels involved and visible in high definition (HD) exclusively in the new DVB-T2 standard». Those who wish to continue watching the latter with digital terrestrial will therefore have to have a decoder compatible with the DVB-T2 standard. For those who are wondering if their TV is compatible with the new digital terrestrial, all televisions and decoders purchased from December 22, 2018 onwards are compatible; the others will have to check whether the DVB-T2 indication is present in the TV manual. In the future, the innovation should affect all channels broadcast on digital terrestrial by Rai and other main national broadcasters.

Who needs to change TV or decoder to have the new digital terrestrial

You should change TV or decoder to have the new digital terrestrial? It depends on the compatibility of your devices with the new standard DVB-T 2 (Second Generation Digital Video Broadcasting). In this regard on this page of the MIMIT (Ministry of Business and Made in Italy) we find written:

To receive the DVB-T2 signal, it is not necessary to change the antenna or modify the TV system. Antennas and systems currently used for the DVB-T signal are already perfectly suitable for receiving the DVB-T2 signal. Televisions purchased from 22 December 2018 onwards are compatible with the new digital terrestrial, while for those purchased previously, it will be necessary to equip yourself with a decoder or, possibly, a suitable television.

So, to be clear, it is not necessary to intervene on the TV system and you have to buy a new decoder or a new TV only if the devices in your possession were purchased before December 22, 2018.

What to do to check digital terrestrial channels on TV: the test

If you do not remember the date of purchase of your devices and you are unable to trace this data, you could do one of the following tests suggested by MIMIT to find out how things are.

Until August 28th: visit the channel 558 and, if you see the writing “Rai Sport HD HEVC test” you will not have to replace the decoder or TV in use (after August 28th this channel will be discontinued).

visit the and, if you see the writing you will not have to replace the decoder or TV in use (after August 28th this channel will be discontinued). From August 28th: visit the channel 200 and if the writing appears “HEVC Main 10” Test you will not have to replace the decoder or the TV in use. The same applies if you visit the channels channels 501 (Rai 1 HD), 502 (Rai 2 HD), 503 (Rai 3 HD), 54 (Rai Storia HD) and 202 (Rai Radio 2 Visual HD) you can see them without problems (perhaps after retuning the TV). Keep in mind, however, that if you can only see the channel 57 (Rai Scuola HD) your device is able to receive DVB-T2 transmissions but It is not compatible with HEVC encoding.

If your decoder or TV is compatible with the DVB-T2 standard, proceed to retune channels to continue to enjoy the entire Rai offering.

If your decoder or your TV are not compatible with the new digital terrestrial, as already mentioned before you will have to purchase a device compatible with the standard. If you have the requirements to do so, you could also take advantage of the so-called Decoder Bonus at homefollowing the instructions on this MIMIT page.

Why digital terrestrial is changing: the reasons

Anyone who doesn’t have a decoder or a TV compatible with the new digital terrestrial is probably wondering Why is the adoption of the DVB-T2 standard necessary?. In essence, the new standard allows for greater transmission efficiency and higher video quality.

Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italyin this regard he in fact stated:

Our country will take a further significant step towards the future of digital communication and the national television system, starting the transition to the new digital terrestrial with DVB-T2 transmission standard. This strategic choice, in line with the new Rai service contract that we recently created, not only will raise the quality of broadcastsbut it also represents a concrete commitment by the government to a technologically advanced and connected country.

Furthermore, the transition to the new digital terrestrial was made necessary by a purely technical necessity. The frequencies originally intended for television broadcasting, in fact, have been “freed” for use in mobile phone servicesa process which is called refarming. The growing demand for 4G and 5G connectivity, which requires a higher bandwidth for optimal functioning, has led to the use of the 700 MHz bandinitially used for digital terrestrial (DVB-T). This band has proven to be more efficient for mobile communications, prompting the European Union to decide to harmonize its use according to common guidelines.