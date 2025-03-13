ostriche pompei

Ecology

New discovery in the Tirso house in Pompeii: the surprising use of oyster shells

Credit: Pompeii Sites

Pompeii always gives extraordinary discoveries of a historical, artistic, scientific nature and technological. This is precisely the case of the discovery of the use of a particular natural element as a construction material: i oyster shells. It happened in more than one discovery, for example in the blue room excavated in 2024 and in the House of the Tiaso emerged in 2025that they were found by scholars of Oyster shell cots Near the areas that, at the time of the eruption of Vesuvius that Pompei was buried, were used as a construction site. These are not the remains of a sumptuous meal, but of precious building materials used in renovation and construction contexts. In fact come on shredded shells of these shells The Romans obtained a very fine, almost transparent dust of calcium carbonate, that was passed like Last hand on the frescoes to make them shiny.

You have to imagine these rooms in the penumbra, just illuminated by the light of candelabra, lamps and brazier: the light, hitting the walls, shone with thousands of bright dots, like a starry sky. By exposing the walls to a light source, the effect is still perfectly visible!

Image
Credit: Pompeii Sites

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
New discovery in the Tirso house in Pompeii: the surprising use of oyster shells
Because it is important for the population of the Flegrei Campi the awareness of volcanic risk
Legal time all year round in Italy, what the pros and cons they would be