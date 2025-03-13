New discovery in the Tirso house in Pompeii: the surprising use of oyster shells

Credit: Pompeii Sites



Pompeii always gives extraordinary discoveries of a historical, artistic, scientific nature and technological. This is precisely the case of the discovery of the use of a particular natural element as a construction material: i oyster shells. It happened in more than one discovery, for example in the blue room excavated in 2024 and in the House of the Tiaso emerged in 2025that they were found by scholars of Oyster shell cots Near the areas that, at the time of the eruption of Vesuvius that Pompei was buried, were used as a construction site. These are not the remains of a sumptuous meal, but of precious building materials used in renovation and construction contexts. In fact come on shredded shells of these shells The Romans obtained a very fine, almost transparent dust of calcium carbonate, that was passed like Last hand on the frescoes to make them shiny.

You have to imagine these rooms in the penumbra, just illuminated by the light of candelabra, lamps and brazier: the light, hitting the walls, shone with thousands of bright dots, like a starry sky. By exposing the walls to a light source, the effect is still perfectly visible!