New earthquake at the Flegrei Campi in magnitude 2.6 with epicenter in Pozzuoli

Still earthquakes in the Flegrei fields: today, at hours 12:44the Ingv seismographers recorded a shock of magnitude 2.6 with epicenter a Pozzuoliprecisely in the hamlet Lucrino. The earthquake – which is not part of a seismic swarm – has recorded one Hypocentral depth of just 3 km And it was felt distinctly throughout the Puteolana area, as well as in various areas of Naples. Fortunately, no particular damage or inconvenience to the population were recorded.

From a geological point of view it is an event attributable to bradyseisma volcanic phenomenon linked to a cyclic lifting and lowering of the soil. During the ascending phases, even rather intense seismes can occur, felt distinctly by the population due to their low depth, of which the most recent was the earthquake of magnitude 4.4 of 13 May.

According to the last Ingv bulletin on the monitoring of the activity in the Campi Flegrei area, in recent weeks the average land lifting speed remains of 15 millimeters per month And the geochemistry of the area is stable. Therefore, even if the seismic activity in the area still remains quite high as in the case of today’s earthquake, the condition of the Caldera Flegrea It does not foreshadow significant events in the short term.