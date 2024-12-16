New EU sanctions against Russia: the first also for “hybrid attacks”

The European Union has adopted its fifteenth package of sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, which includes tougher measures against Chinese entities accused of supporting the war effort and a greater number of ships of the so-called navy shadow of Moscow.

Ending up on the blacklist approved by the EU Foreign Affairs Council are, among others, the military unit responsible for the raid on the Okhmadyt children’s hospital in Kiev, senior executives of leading companies in the energy sector, individuals held responsible for the deportation of children, propaganda and evasion , as well as two senior North Korean officials, one of whom is Defense Minister No Kwang Chol.

“Ukraine will win”

“Russia continues its brutal attack against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. This package of sanctions is part of our response to weaken Moscow’s war machine and those who are enabling this war, including even Chinese companies,” he said. declared EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, according to whom the package “demonstrates the unity of EU member states in our continued support for Ukraine”.

“Our immediate priority is to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position. We will stand by the Ukrainian people on all fronts: humanitarian, economic, political, diplomatic and military. There is no doubt that Ukraine will win,” he added the head of community diplomacy.

Hybrid threats

In a separate decision, sanctions were also issued against 16 individuals and three entities believed to be responsible for destabilizing actions within the Kremlin’s “hybrid warfare.” The list of those sanctioned, specifies a note from the Council, includes the “GRU 29155” unit, a secret unit of the Russian military intelligence agency (GRU), “known for its involvement in foreign assassinations and destabilization activities such as attacks and cyberattacks in Europe, and some of its militaries active in Ukraine, Western Europe and Africa.”

The Council also targeted the “Doppelganger” campaign, a Russian-led “digital disinformation” campaign that aims to manipulate information and spread disinformation in support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and targeting EU Member States “, we read again in the Council note. The designated individuals will be subject to an asset freeze and both EU citizens and companies will be banned from making funds available to them. Furthermore, natural persons will be subject to a travel ban, preventing them from entering or transiting EU territories.

The Ghost Fleet

As for measures against ghost fleets, the new sanctions package adds 52 vessels trying to circumvent Western restrictions to transport oil, weapons and grain to Europe and the rest of the world. This brings the total number of vessels listed to 79. The EU began adding ships earlier this year in response to an increase in the number of vessels carrying cargoes that are not regulated or insured by conventional Western suppliers. The list included ships delivering North Korean munitions to Russia.

So Moscow has built its ‘ghost fleet’ and continues to sell oil undisturbed

Among the 84 new persons and entities affected by the 15th package are also seven Chinese persons and entities. “In particular, one person and two entities facilitating the circumvention of EU sanctions and four entities supplying sensitive drone components and microelectronic components to the Russian Armed Forces,” the statement read.