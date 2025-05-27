New Ingv bulletin on the Flegrei Campi, 23 shocks recorded the strongest of 2.6 m: seismicity falls

After a period characterized by a remarkable seismic activity, i Campi Flegrei They are currently quieter: the last weekly bulletin just published by the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv announces that in the week between 19 and 25 May they were recorded 23 earthquake shocksof which the most intense had magnitude 2.6. For comparison, the Ingv monitoring network had recorded well 151 earthquakesincluding a strong shock of magnitude 4.4.

Flegreian bradisism proceeds with a stable soil lifting rate, with an average that remains on 15 millimeters per month at the Terra di Pozzuoli district from the first days of April. Overall, the land district has risen to 27.5 centimeters from 1 January 2024.

The geochimic of theArea is also unchanged: at the main fumarola of Pisciarelli the average temperature is at 96 ° Cjust slightly lower than that of 97 ° C recorded in recent weeks. Ultimately, the bulletin ends by highlighting the lack of signals that can foresee a significant short -term evolution.

Earthquakes down to the Flegrei camps: seismicity and geochemistry

In addition to having been small, the number of seismic events recorded in the last week, the intensity of the shocks has also been modest. Of the 23 earthquakes recorded, only 5 had a magnitude greater than 1.0 and only two shocks had a magnitude of at least 2.0: to be precise, 2.6 on May 23 and 2.0 May 25th. This shock was the most intense of a short seismic swarm in which 6 seismic events with epicenter were recorded in the area of Agnano-Solfatara. As typical of earthquakes of bradisismic origin, the depths of the hypocenter are very low with values ​​between 1 km And 3 km.

Map of the epicenter and hypocenter of the earthquakes recorded in the Flegrei fields in the week from 19 May to 25 May 2025. Credit: Ingv



THE’geochemical structure of the area remains practically constant both in the quantity and in the composition of the fluids emitted. In general, the geochemical activity of the Phlegraean area changes very slowly, with multi -year trends In which, at the moment, the Flegrei camps are found substantially in line. However, since last summer, in conjunction with an average decrease in soil lifting, a marked increase in the carbon dioxide flow emitted in the Pisciarelli area has been found.

The lifting of the soil due to bradisism remains stable

The period continues, which began in early April, characterized by an average ground lifting speed of 15± 5 millimeters per month. Previously, since mid -February the average speed was substantially double (30 millimeters per month), while even before – from August 2024 to February 2025 – the speed was lower with an average of 10 millimeters per month.

Pass of the land lifting to the Terra dei Campi Flegrei district from 1 January 2024 to 25 May 2025. Credit: Ingv



Summary of the weekly bulletin of 20 May 2025

As for the expected scenarios, the last weekly bulletin of the Vesuvian Observatory does not provide short -term evolutions in the field of the Flegrei Campi. Summarizing the results of the bulletin: