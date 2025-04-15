New Ingv bulletin on the Flegrei fields, the lifting of the soil is stable but increases seismicity

The last one has been published today, April 15, 2025 weekly bulletin monitoring of Campi Flegrei of the EngV (National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology): the lifting speed of the soil due to bradisism stands stable with an average value of 20 millimeters per month After the strong shock of magnitude 4.6 of March 13 and magnitude 3.9 of March 15th. In this period in the Flegrei fields they recorded themselves 118 earthquakes With magnitude between 0.0 and 2.9, in clear increase compared to the 28 seisms recorded in the previous week. Instead the geochemical activity, with an average temperature of 97 ° C At the Fumarola di Pisciarelli, stable compared to the last few weeks. There are no indications of possible evolutions of the scenarios expected in the short term in the Flegrea area.

The 37 terrestrial and marine stations that make up the GNSS monitoring network have also measured an average land lifting speed in the last week 20 millimeters per month for a total of +26 cm in the land district from January last year. This speed is keeping stable from the two strong earthquakes of mid-March, decreasing compared to the average value of the previous weeks (30 millimeters per month), greater than the period August 2024-February 2025 (10 millimeters per month) and in line compared to the first half of 2024.

Power lifting to the ground rione from 1 January 2024. Credit: Ingv



Seismicity and geochemical: earthquakes decrease, the CO2 stable

The number of earthquakes recorded in the reference week rises considerably: from 28 of the week from 31 March to 6 April to 118 SISMI between 7 and 13 April. These are very superficial earthquakes, as is typical of the area, with an event recorded at a depth greater than usual (10 km). The maximum magnitude is also growing, which stands at M2.9 against M2.0 of the previous week. The shocks took place during 4 seismic swarms:

11 shook on April 7 with maximum magnitude 2.4 in the Agnano area;

26 Sbosse on April 8 with maximum magnitude 1.2 in the Pozzuoli area;

10 shook on 11 April with maximum magnitude 2.2 in the Pozzuoli-Agnano area;

11 always shook on April 11 with maximum magnitude 2.9 in the Pozzuoli area.

Map of the epicenter and hypocenter of earthquakes in the Flegrei fields in the week from 7 to 13 April. Credit: ingv



No significant variation also in the geochemical parameters of the area, which indicate the activity of the hydrothermal system of the Pisciarelli area: the temperature of the smokes remains almost constant compared to the previous weeks and remain in line with the bradisismic lifting trends of recent years.

Summary of the Ingv bulletin of 8 April 2025

Although the seismicity of the Flegrei camps has increased in the last few days, the activity of the area remains within the behavior expected in a phase – like this – of positive bradisism.