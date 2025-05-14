New penalties against Moscow: hit the ships that sabotage the submarine cables and judges of Navalny

The European Union has approved new penalties against Vladimir Putin’s Russia. After months of negotiations, the ambassadors of the twenty -seven gave the green light to the 17th package, which will bring a new narrow on the “ghost fleet” that continues to sell the oil of Moscow, target new assets with double use, civil and military, inserts new personalities in the blacklist, including the judges of the Navalny case, and also affects the accused ships of sabotaged the caval cavals in the arctic.

The formal ok will then arrive next week at the Foreign Affairs Council on Monday 19 May, also because, as far as we learn in Brussels, two countries have yet to go through their respective national parliaments, but these passages are not considered obstacles.

Sanctions

The seventeenth package includes a narrow on the so -called Russian ‘Shadow Fleet (almost 200 ships are affected, including the oil tankers), used by Moscow to get around the roof at the oil price that the West tried to impose.

About 30 companies are added, involved in the evasion of sanctions, in particular in the sector of assets with double use, civil and military. These companies will have to face new commercial restrictions. Then there are another 75 individual sanctions for people and companies related to the Russian military industry complex. V

Sabotage

Iene also provided the legal base to sanction the accused fleet of damaging submarine cables, airports or servers (tangible goods) and to sanction those who financially facilitate the war effort. A new legal base is then outlined for the Russian propaganda channels and hit over 20 entities and individuals accused of spreading disinformation.

For violations of human rights, the penalties that have now been called ‘Navalny Act’, measures against judges and public ministries involved in the cases Kara Murza and precisely Alexei Navalny, the opponent who died in an arctic criminal colony in February last year (20 individuals in all) are provided. In the field of chemical weapons, the export of substances used in the production of missiles is prohibited.