New scam on WhatsApp with a prefix +855 from Cambodia: why not respond and how to defend yourself

If you have received calls and messages on WhatsApp from foreign numbers in the last period with foreign numbers with Prefix +855corresponding to the Cambodiabe careful they could be deception attempts to attract your attention. In fact, it is the umpteenth scam perpetrated with a foreign prefix by unscrupulous computer criminals who try to entrust potential victims unaware of the scam. The scammers use several patterns to try to subtract money or personal data: from lost calls, which lead to recall paid numbers with exorbitant rates, up to false job advertisements or messages that promise non -existent prizes. In addition to protecting yourself from such frauds ignoring calls and messages from the Cambodian prefix, you can also adopt preventive security measures, such as the activation of anti-spam filters, which inhibit communications from spam numbers. But let’s deepen now the mechanisms with which the Scam of the Championship prefix +855 And then let’s analyze the best strategies to defend yourself.

How the scam of the Cambodia price price of the Cambodia

Truffaldine phone calls with price price +855 follow already known models, but despite this they still manage to hit many people. This is because not everyone knows the mechanisms behind these scams. We summarize them in the following points.

False job ads : through messages, usually sent through messaging apps such as WhatsApp, scammers promise well -paid jobs with advantageous conditions, often leveraging the possible economic difficulties of their victims or on the desire to earn a phantom “second entrance”, moreover with the promise not to have to commit much. To apply, the victim must provide personal information, send documents or, in some cases, pay sums of money that will allow the non -existent employer to face some expenses for the start of the activity.

: through messages, usually sent through messaging apps such as WhatsApp, scammers promise well -paid jobs with advantageous conditions, often leveraging the possible economic difficulties of their victims or on the desire to earn a phantom “second entrance”, moreover with the promise not to have to commit much. To apply, the victim must provide personal information, send documents or, in some cases, pay sums of money that will allow the non -existent employer to face some expenses for the start of the activity. False prizes : In this case, the scammers communicate to the potential victims of having won a prize – such as a brand of branded products or an exclusive discount voucher – which can only be redeemed after paying a small commission (sometimes justified as a shipping cost) or after having provided sensitive data. Those who fall into the trap not only loses the paid money, but also risk seeing their personal data used for other fraud, such as identity theft.

: In this case, the scammers communicate to the potential victims of having won a prize – such as a brand of branded products or an exclusive discount voucher – which can only be redeemed after paying a small commission (sometimes justified as a shipping cost) or after having provided sensitive data. Those who fall into the trap not only loses the paid money, but also risk seeing their personal data used for other fraud, such as identity theft. Romantic scams : it is, most likely, the most insidious technique of all. This is because the scammer pretends to be interested in establishing a sentimental relationship with the victim and in fact builds a bond of trust through daily chats which, in many cases, can last weeks or even months. When the victim is now “cooked a dot”, the scammer asks for economic aid by camping more or less credible apologies, as unexpected medical expenses. The victim, now emotionally involved, often agrees to send the money without batting an eye. At that point the scammer could disappear into thin air or continue to recite his part to tap more money to the victim.

: it is, most likely, the most insidious technique of all. This is because the scammer pretends to be interested in establishing a sentimental relationship with the victim and in fact builds a bond of trust through daily chats which, in many cases, can last weeks or even months. When the victim is now “cooked a dot”, the scammer asks for economic aid by camping more or less credible apologies, as unexpected medical expenses. The victim, now emotionally involved, often agrees to send the money without batting an eye. At that point the scammer could disappear into thin air or continue to recite his part to tap more money to the victim. “Wangiri” scam: In this case the scammer brings the phone of his potential victim for a few seconds and closes before this can answer. Intrigued, the user could recall to see who called it, ignoring that even a few seconds call could cost him dearly in economic terms, with unwanted and disproportionate charges in the bill or on the residual credit. Not surprisingly, the Japanese term “Wangiri” with which this method is called can be made in Italian with “ring and close”.

How to defend yourself from the scam of the Cambodia prefix and how to block the number

If you want to know How to defend itself from the scam of the Cambodian prefixknow that you have already done a step in this direction. The knowledge of the methods that are used by the IT criminals to defraud their victims is, in fact, the first step you have to take if you want to avoid ending up in the clutches of the latter.

Now that you know how this scam works, therefore, you can defend yourself Not responding to calls and messages from numbers with a prefix +855 and, of course, not recalling The numbers in question if on the phone you can find lost calls from these. It is also important Do not open links and attachments received through instant messaging or sms. Much better, however, block the sender of the message and report it on WhatsApp or, in any case, in the messaging app in use. And since many smartphones integrate anti-spam functions which automatically block unwanted calls, we suggest you activate them.

If unfortunately, you realize that you have already fallen victim to a scam linked to the prefix +855 (or other foreign prefixes), it is important that point out the incident to the competent authoritieslike the postal police. This helps not only to protect yourself, but also to prevent other users from falling into the same trap.