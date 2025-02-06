New scam via SMS to update the INPS profile: how to recognize this demashing and defend yourself

There Postal police He recently pointed the spotlight on a new SMS demishing scam or email on a fake update of the INPS profile who is taking hold in these first weeks of the year. The new scam in question is perpetrated with a message that invites the user to update their INPS profile to avoid the suspension of payments and services. This type of message is, in reality, a computer scam, to be precise a phishing. Cybercriminals use these communications to steal users’ sensitive and personal data, taking advantage of the name of official bodies, in this case that ofINPS (National Social Security Institute) to appear more credible. Malintented often attach links that, if clicked, refer to false websites where the user is induced to enter confidential information, but which are actually delivered to the scammers. To defend yourself from this river you need to Don’t click on the links which are delivered by IT criminals.

How the INPS profile scam to be updated

The ways in which this scam could occur are different, but the purpose of the scammers is always the same: to obtain the personal data of the victims. For this reason, understand the operation of the INPS profile scam to be updated It’s not difficult at all.

The “scheme” used by scammers is more or less always this: taking advantage of the urgency and fear of losing economic rights or services provided by INPS, the IT criminal sends a message (via SMS, by e-mail or with apps instant messaging as WhatsApp) inviting the potential victim to click on a link. Once the click is carried out, the user can end up on a website that seems as it seems to that of the INPS, but which has actually been created ad hoc to collect private information.

If you “bite” and provide the data requested on the fake INPS website, the scammer has hit the center: now he can take advantage of the stolen information to his advantage. In commenting this new scam, the same Postal police warns:

The victims of the scam, clicking on the link attached to the message, trusting to obtain the crediting of reimbursements, receive information on alleged unpaid contributions, transmit missing documents, will provide their identity to cybercriminals.

How to defend yourself from the INPS profile scam to update

To defend yourself from the INPS profile scam to be updated, it must first be remembered that INPS (as well as any other serious institution) It never requires sensitive information by e-mail, SMS or unsafe messages. If a request of this type is made to you, perhaps “seasoned” by the sense of urgency and the importance of acting immediately, the chances of being in front of a scaming communication are very high.

If you really want to remove the doubt that your contribution profile on the INPS website is affixed, connect to the INPS portal, click on Access and log in via SPID, CIE or with one of the other methods of login among those available.

And if you are wondering what you should do with the message received from the scammers, the answer is simple: ignore it, Don’t click on the link which contains e not downloading attachments of any kind.

If you suspect that you have fallen victim to this scam, as you have ignored the indications we have just provided you, we recommend that you report the incident to the competent authorities and to do so as soon as possible. In Italy it is the CERT-AGIDThe Computer Emergency Response Team of the public administration, the body to be in charge of monitoring computer threats by intervening to prevent damage. You can send a report to the Cert-Agid to the e-mail address [email protected] Or you can send a report to the postal police.