New Scene 2, the release date of the Netflix rap show with Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain has been revealed

Good news for rap music fans, not only has Netflix renewed the rap show Nuova Scena for a second season but has also revealed its release date. After the success of the first edition, the musical competition, produced by Fremantle, dedicated to the search for new talent on the Italian rap scene, returns to the streaming platform, giving many emerging kids the opportunity to make their art known and open a path towards the world of music. New contestants but also a new jury that will be announced soon. The first season had Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain as protagonists on the jury.

The review of the rap show Nuova Scena

New Scene 2: who are the judges

Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain will return, more demanding than ever, to play the role of judges in the rap show which will search for the protagonists of the new Italian scene, with a prize of 100,000 euros up for grabs for the winner.

New Scene 2: when it comes out and how it works.

This second season will also consist of 8 episodes, divided into 3 parts. During the first 4, available from March 31st, the three judges will hunt for the best emerging talents not only in large urban centers, but in different corners of Italy, exploring the interesting realities of our provinces: from Turin to Genoa, from Puglia off the Ionian Sea to embrace the whole of Southern Italy, until it goes beyond the national territory with London.

The young rappers who pass the audition and cypher phases will be put to the test in episodes 5-7 (from 7 April) with increasingly difficult challenges, alongside some of the strongest names on the current Italian scene: freestyle battles, video clips and featuring will be the tests that will allow only three artists to access the final, which will be available from April 14th.

The video announcement