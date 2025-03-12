New scene 2: When all the episodes come out, the complete calendar

Are you ready to go in search of the new Italian rap phenomenon? Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain return to Netflix as judges in the rap show show new scene that returns with his second season to find the new protagonist of the Italian rap scene, with a prize for the winner of 100,000 euros.

There are 8 episodes of the talent show that will be broadcast in three parts for a race at the last bar, at the last rhyme, at the last flow. But who will win? If you are curious to find out, the appointment is for March 31, 2025 with the first episodes. When do everyone others come out? It’s time to find out.

New scene 2: when the episodes come out, the calendar

The first 4 episodes of new scene 2 will be available from March 31, 2025 and will see the three judges of the talent go around looking for new talents in the world of rap in the main Italian provinces from Turin to Genoa, from Puglia off the Ionian Sea to London.

Episodes 5-7 will be released on April 7 and will see the chosen competitors fight with increasingly difficult challenges, alongside some of the strongest names of the current Italian scene: Freastyle Battle, video clips and featuring will be the tests that will allow only three artists to access the final.

The final episode will air on April 14, 2025.

New scene 2: the preview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuexcmiw914

New scene 2: everything you have to expect