New scene 2, when the final comes out on Netflix

The reality show dedicated to rap returns to Netflix: new scene with a second season that sees the judges Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain reconfirmed. Produced by Fremantle Italia, directed by Alessio Muzi, the new scene 2 is ready to give the public many emotions and, above all, find the new exponent of the rap scene emerging in Italy who will not only take home the cup but also a prize pool of 100,000 euros.

The three judges will hunt for the best emerging talents not only in large urban centers, but in several corners of Italy, exploring the interesting realities of our provinces: from Turin to Genoa, from Puglia off the coast of the Ionian Sea to embrace all of Southern Italy, up to the national territory with London. But let’s find out when the final scene 2 will be broadcast on Netflix.

New scene 2, the final: when it comes out on Netflix

The final of New Scene 2 will be available on Netflix on April 14 and will see the three finalists fight to win the title of winner of the show and take home the prize pool of 100,000 euros.

New scene 2: how the talent show works

The young rappers who will exceed the phases of Audition and Cypher, chosen by the three judges Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain, will be testing in episodes 5-7 of the show with increasingly difficult challenges, alongside some of the strongest names of the current Italian scene: Freastyle, video clips and featuring will be the tests that will allow only three artists to access the final and to the prize for the stake for the winner of 100,000 euros.

New scene 2: the trailer

