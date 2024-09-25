New specific IT-Alert tests from September 26th to October 7th: who will receive the message and where will it ring?

Credit: Civil Protection



Tests of the public warning system restart after the summer break IT-Alert developed by the Civil Protection. The first tests of the new round were held on September 18, 2024 in Calabria and Friuli-Venezia Giulia to simulate the scenario of major industrial accident; the subsequent ones were supposed to be held today September 25, 2024 in Emilia-Romagna, but they have been postponed to a date to be defined following the floods of 18-19 September: the areas affected by the tests (Ravenna, Rimini and Ferrara) are in fact among those most affected by the floods. For the same reason, the tests scheduled for 1 October and 2 October have also been postponed to a date to be defined. The next tests will therefore be held tomorrow September 26, 2024 in the autonomous province of Trento (specific risk of nuclear accident), the October 3, 2024 in Piedmont (collapse of large dams) and the October 7, 2024 in Aosta Valley (nuclear accident), Autonomous Province of Trento And Veneto (collapse of large dams) and Basilicata (collapse of large dams).

Although the IT-Alert system has been officially active since February 13, new tests are periodically carried out to raise awareness among the population and improve the technology of the alarm system.

When and where the new IT-Alert tests sound: the calendar with the dates

Here is the schedule for the new round of IT-Alert tests.

September 26, 2024 – Autonomous Province of Trento

The test is scheduled for hours 10:00 and will involve the Municipality of Trento for the scenario of nuclear accident. This is the text of the pop-up that will be sent during the IT-Alert test:

TEST TEST This is an IT-alert TEST MESSAGE. A nuclear accident is being SIMULATED in a plant located in a foreign country with potential repercussions in the area where you are. To find out which message you will receive in the event of real danger and to fill out the questionnaire, go to www.it-alert.gov.it TEST TEST

October 3, 2024 – Piedmont

The test will take place at 11:00 simulating the scenario of the collapse of a large dam. In particular, all the municipalities bordering the Rochemolles dam (TO): Alpignano, Avigliana, Bardonecchia, Borgone Susa, Bruzolo, Bussoleno, Buttigliera Alta, Caprie, Caselette, Chianocco, Chiomonte, Chiusa di San Michele, Condove, Exilles, Giaglione, Gravere, Oulx, Rivoli, Rosta, Salbertrand, San Didero, San Giorio of Susa, Sant’Ambrogio of Turin, Sant’Antonino of Susa, Susa, Vaie, Villar Dora, Villar Focchiardo.

This is the text of the pop-up:

TEST TEST IT-alert test message. A SIMULATION of a dam collapse is underway in the area where you are. To find out the message you will receive in the event of real danger and to fill out the questionnaire, go to www.it-alert.gov.it TEST TEST

October 7, 2024 – Aosta Valley, Autonomous Province of Trento and Basilicata

In Aosta Valley the test is scheduled at 9:00 in the capital Aosta to simulate the scenario of nuclear accident.

In the Autonomous Province of Trento and in Veneto and in Veneto the test will take place at 10:00 simulating the scenario of the collapse of a large dam. In particular, all the municipalities bordering the Pian Palù dam.

In Province of Trento: Ala, Aldeno, Avio, Besenello, Caldes, Calliano, Campodenno, Cavizzana, Cis, Cles, Commezzadura, Croviana, Denno, Dimaro-Folgarida, Isera, Lavis, Livo, Malé, Mezzana, Mezzocorona, Mezzolombardo, Mori, Nogaredo, Names, Novella, Ossana, Peio, Pellizzano, Pomarolo, Predaia, Roveré della Luna, Rovereto, San Michele all’Adige, Sanzeno, Spormaggiore, Sporminore, Terre d’Adige, Terzolas, Ton, Trento, Vallelaghi, Villa Lagarina, Villas of Anaunia, Volano.

In Province of Verona: Albaredo d’Adige, Belfiore, Brentino Belluno, Bussolengo, Cavaion Veronese, Dolcè, Pastrengo, Pescantina, Rivoli Veronese, Ronco dell’Adige, San Giovanni Lupatoto, San Martino Buon Albergo, San Pietro in Cariano, Sant’Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Verona, Zevio.

An hour later, at 11:00the same specific risk scenario will be tested in Basilicata in the municipalities bordering the Monte Cotugno Dam: Colobraro, Noepoli, Nova Siri, Policoro, Rotondella, Senise, Tursi, Valsinni.

What to do when the IT-Alert message arrives on your smartphone

The test consists of sending a text notification and an audible alarm to all smartphones turned on and hooked up to the cells covering the areas affected by the specific risks being simulated. The tests are distinguished from real alarms in that they begin and end with the wording “TEST TEST” and also contain the term “SIMULATION”.

If you receive a test message you won’t have to do anything: the IT-Alert system is only used to be promptly notified in case of emergency even in the absence of data connection, but there is no interaction with the messages. On the days of the tests, however, you can find on the IT-Alert website a questionnaire (not mandatory) to fill out if you live in one of the Municipalities involved in the tests, to communicate whether you have received the alert or not.

Finally, we remind you that the alarm system signal travels through cell towers and not through the data network: this not only ensures the reception of the alarm message even in the absence of an Internet connection, but guarantees privacy because in fact no data exchange takes place to or from individual smartphones.