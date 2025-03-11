New Tutors 3.0 on motorways on 26 routes: where they are, how they work and what changes

Starting from March 7, 2025on some sections of the Italian motorway network, the new ones have been gradually activated Tutor 3.0a more advanced and precise speed control system compared to previous versions, developed by Autostrade per l’Italia and the State Police with the aim of improving motorway safety. This technology was installed in 26 sectionsbringing the overall coverage to 178 motorway sections for a total of about 1800 km. The main function of the tutor is that of detect the average speed of vehicles along a stretch of roadUnlike the speed cameras that measure instantaneous speed in a single point. Its operation is based on a network of sensors and cameras installed on motorway portals, which photograph the vehicles and record their passage in two distinct points. If the calculated average speed exceeds the permitted limits, the system automatically sends information to the traffic police to verify and the possible issue of the fine. The new system stands out for a greater accuracy in the scan of images and in the transmission of data, making it much more difficult to circumvent it by any “cunning” behind the wheel.

How the new tutors 3.0 work

THE Tutor 3.0 They represent a technological evolution of the speed control system already used for years in Italy. Let’s see, basically, as the tutor system a measure the average speed of vehicles along a motorway section in which it is installed. Basically the process consists of four different steps.

When a vehicle crosses the first detection portal, A sensor identifies what type of vehicle is (for example trucks, buses, car, motorcycles, and so on), goes to Activate the cameras And these take a photo and record date and time of the passage under the entrance portal. Arrived at the next portal, the exit portal, the same procedure takes place described in the previous point, recording again the date and time of the passage of the attached vehicle. A central software, then, compares the data collected by the two portals and calculate the travel time of the vehicle along the monitored section. If the average speed complies with the established limits, all information is deleted immediately, so as to guarantee the maximum privacy of motorists. If a speed limits are detected, however, the system automatically questions the archives of the Civil engine and of self-port company To identify the holder and the driver of the vehicle. After checking the Policethe report is digitally generated and sent for the notification to the transgressor.

Example of how the tutor system works. Credit: Autostrade per l’Italia.



What changes compared to previous versions: the news

One of the Main news of Tutor 3.0 it concerns its greater precision in the detection of vehicles. The new system uses Advanced sensors and more sophisticated algorithmsI to identify with greater accuracy the means in transit, even in conditions of potentially critical visibility: for example when the vehicles travel diagonally, in the emergency lanes, between two lanes, and so on. In addition, the Improvement in the quality of images It allows you to more easily identify the plates even in poor visibility conditions, such as at night, with rain or fog. Unlike what happens with speed camera, in fact, the tutor system does not use a flash visible to the passage of the vehicle.

In addition to the average speed control, the new system will also be able to detect other infringements, including dangerous overtaking, correct position of vehicles in the lanes, Vehicles that march against theme And heavy vehicles with mass limits higher than those allowed.

Where the new tutors 3.0 are positioned

The new tutors 3.0 have been positioned on 26 motorway sections. We summarize them below:

7 routes on the A1 Milan-Napoli: 4 of which between Chiusi and Monte San Savino (both directions), 1 between Castelnuovo di Porto and Settebagni (towards Rome) and 1 between the Tiber and Fabro service area (towards Florence).

4 of which between Chiusi and Monte San Savino (both directions), 1 between Castelnuovo di Porto and Settebagni (towards Rome) and 1 between the Tiber and Fabro service area (towards Florence). 5 routes on the A9 Lainate-Tomo-Chiasso: Between Saronno and Lomazzo Nord (both in the direction of Chiasso and in the direction of Lainate).

Between Saronno and Lomazzo Nord (both in the direction of Chiasso and in the direction of Lainate). 5 sections on the A11 Florence-Pisa Nord: between Montecatini and Prato Est (in both directions).

between Montecatini and Prato Est (in both directions). 4 routes on the A14 Bologna-Taranto: Between Pesaro and Rimini Sud (in both directions).

Between Pesaro and Rimini Sud (in both directions). 5 routes on the A27 Mestre-Belluno: Between the crossroads with the A4 Milan-Brescia and the release with the Pedemontana.

As you probably already know, The presence of the tutors is always reported by special green signs positioned before the controlled section and under the portals themselves. Tutor 3.0 is operational in any atmospheric condition and, in the event of a reduction in the speed limit for bad weather or fog (for example from 130 to 110 km/h), the system automatically adapts according to the provisions taken by the traffic police.