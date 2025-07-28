Niccolò Fabi a Popcorner, the story of a creativity between conflict and authenticity

You are looking at Pop corner Don’t miss other content of Geopop

Niccolò Fabisongwriter and musician, is one of the most authentic and profound artists on the Italian panorama. From his beginnings in 1996 To date, he has built a unique path, far from the logic of “useless” music and always looking for a more human time. We met him in a new episode of Pop corner To talk about his creative process, his relationship with science and technology and the meaning of songs such as Sunrise And No battle. For Fabi, author of the new album “Freedom in the eyes”, theauthenticity It is the most important human and artistic value while considering the inner conflict not as an obstacle, but as the engine of the creativity.

Raised in a family of musicians, the father worked with the Premiata fornia Marconi – an Italian progressive rock musical group has never mythought the world of music, rather seeing it as a natural environment And sometimes complex, a vision that is reflected in his approach to life. Speaking of his relationship with the timeFabi defines himself as “anachronistic”, often feeling out of the tuning with the accelerated rhythm of the contemporary world. His greatest fear about thetechnological evolution And artificial intelligence is “inhumanization”, that is, the loss of a time in human scale and the disappearance of imperfectionslike the “ripples of the voice”, which reveal the human presence.

The writing process of the singer -songwriter does not follow a fixed method but is based on two parallel paths: on the one hand accumulate musical ideason the other it collects Notes and thoughtsoften while walkactivities that consider fundamental. Subsequently, in a phase that defines similar to a “music tinder”, he tries to combine these separate elements, Words and soundsto see if a special and not forced meeting is born.

During the interview, he also revealed a curious anecdote: to write his song Flowing watersearched online information on big Bang And the first link found was an article by Geopop, whose words then ended up in the text of the song.