Nicola Zingaretti head of the PD delegation in Europe, Moretti vice

Nicola Zingaretti will be the head of the Democratic Party delegation in the European Parliament. The former president of the Lazio Region, elected in the Central constituency with over 126 thousand preferences, has been chosen to take the place that in the last legislature was assigned to Brendo Benifei, who will now be president of the EU-US Delegation. Zingaretti’s deputy will be Alessandra Moretti, in her second mandate as a European parliamentarian, or rather her third, having also been elected in 2014 but remaining in office for less than a year before moving to the national Parliament.

“His political and administrative experience will certainly be of great support for the challenges that we see and will see us engaged in the coming years in Europe, in Italy and in Lazio to further strengthen the PD, the center-left and to defeat the right”, wrote in a note the PD group leader in the Lazio Regional Council Mario Ciarla in wishing Zingaretti well.