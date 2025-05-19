Nicusor Dan, who is the new president of Romania who torn the country from the sovereigns with the appeal "to reason"

The current mayor of Bucharest Filo-EUa Nicusor Dan won the presidential elections by overturning the trend of the first round and thus triumphing on George Simion, leader of the alliance for the Union of the Romanians and the leading exponent of the European UltraDestra. Mathematical formation with a doctorate in France, Dan became known for his battle against corruption and in a couple of weeks he managed to catalyze the support of Romanians.

In the first round Simion had in fact obtained over 40 percent by detaching all the candidates, and Dan had come second with 20.9%. The last electoral round, on the other hand, overturned the result: Dan collected 54.3% of the preferences against 45.6% of the leader of the Ultra -Friend George Simion, who in the late evening recognized the defeat.

“It was an unprecedented mobilization and, therefore, the victory belongs to each of you. To every Romanian who went to vote, he made his voice heard and fought for what he believes, for the country he wants and in which he wants to live. From tomorrow we will begin the reconstruction of Romania, a united Romania, honest, based on respect for the law and all people”, is the message published on social media by Dan.

The first round canceled for Russian interference

The spotlight were focused on the elections in Romania since December, when the first round of the presidentials had been canceled by the Constitutional Court. To be the lead, it had been the pro-Russian Calin Georgescu but the high court had decided to cancel the electoral round accusing interference by Russia and not allowing the sovereign candidate even to present himself.

Interference that the Bucharest government has returned to report during the ballot, noting “a viral fake news campaign on Telegram and other social media platforms”, designed “to influence the electoral process”.

But the appeal to the vote that arrived from Brussels and from different European capitals worked and in the end the Balkan country, strategic for its location in the southeastern quadrant of NATO and for the proximity to Ukraine, remains permanently in the breed of the European Union and NATO.

Who is Nicusor Dan, a pragmatic mayor against corruption and spectacularization

“The country wants dialogue, not hatred”, it was Dan’s hot comment to Vittoria certified. 55 years old, current mayor of the capital Bucharest, Dan is a figure far from traditional parties. With his image of competence, sobriety and integrity he has collected consensus above all in the urban, moderate and pro -European electorate. Training mathematician, after a doctorate in France Dan returned to Romania and began to commit himself against building speculation and abandonment of the urban heritage in Bucharest, starting to make himself known since 2010 with the association “Salvati Bucurestiul” (let’s save Bucharest).

He gradually acquired space on the political scene and in 2020 he was elected mayor, reconfirmed in 2024. An administration marked by pragmatism, rationalization of expenses, transparency and impatience towards political spectacularization. In the election campaign, he insisted on key issues such as protection of the state of law, convinced Europeanism, full support for Ukraine and cooperation with NATO.

“Romania has returned,” the Romanian MEP of the PPE, Sigfried Muresan, has exulted. “They lost Giorgia Meloni and the extreme right”, attacked Renew’s MEP, Sandro Gozi. Around 1 at night George Simion recognized the defeat: ” I would like to congratulate my opponent, Nicusor Dan. He won the elections and this was the will of the Romanian people “.

Congratulations to the new president also from Ursula von der Leyen: “My best congratulations to Nicusor Dan for his victory tonight! The Romanian people went massively to the polls. They chose the promise of an open and prosperous Romania in a strong Europe. Together, let’s keep this promise. I can’t wait to work with you.”