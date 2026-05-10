"Night flight to Los Angeles"the trailer for John Travolta’s first film as director

Apple TV has released the trailer for Night Flight to Los Angeles (original title Propeller One-Way Night Coach), the film with which John Travolta makes his directorial debut, bringing to the screen a theme that he is particularly passionate about: planes.

The film is written, directed and produced (and narrated) by John Travolta, also the author of the 1997 book on which it is based (the Italian title of the novel is Night Flight, and the eldest daughter (after the death of her first-born Jett in 2009) Ella Bleu also stars in Night Flight to Los Angeles. Here are all the previews available on the plot, cast and release date on Apple TV of the film which will be previewed in the official selection at 79th Cannes Film Festival.

Night Flight to Los Angeles, the plot of the film

Set in the golden age of aviation, the film tells the story of Jeff (played by newcomer Clark Shotwell), a young boy with a passion for airplanes, and his mother (Kelly Eviston-Quinnett), who embark on a cross-country road trip to Hollywood, turning a simple flight into the trip of a lifetime. Between meals on the plane, charming flight attendants (played by Ella Bleu Travolta and Olga Hoffman), unexpected stopovers, unusual passengers and an exciting taste of first class, the journey unfolds in magical and unexpected moments, charting the course for Jeff’s future.

The cast and credits of Propeller One-Way Night Coach

An Apple Original Film, Propeller One-Way Night Coach is a production of John Travolta’s JTP Films Inc and Kids At Play. The film is produced by John Travolta with JTP Productions, as well as Jason Berger and Amy Laslett of Kids at Play.

John Travolta is the director and screenwriter of this film, whose cast is made up of: Clark Shotwell in the role of Jeff; Kelly Eviston-Quinnett as Helen; Olga Hoffmann as Liz; Ella Bleu Travolta as Doris; John Travolta as narrator.

When does Propeller One-Way Night Coach come out

After its presentation at Cannes, the film will be released exclusively on Apple TV on Friday 29 May.

The trailer for Night Flight to Los Angeles