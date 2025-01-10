Nightbitch on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast and when the film with Amy Adams comes out

A comedy/horror to ‘tell’ the story of motherhood in the American suburbs. It arrives on Disney+ Nightbitchthe Searchlight Pictures film written and directed by Marielle Heller and based on the novel by Rachel Yoder. Here’s everything you need to know.

Let’s continue with the cast. Amy Adams was nominated for “Best Lead Actress – Musical or Comedy” at the Golden Globe Awards for Nightbitch. In addition to the actress nominated for six Oscars, the cast is made up of Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Snowden and Emmett Snowden.

Marielle Heller’s film, according to the plot previews, tells of a woman who puts her career as an artist on hold to become a stay-at-home mother, but soon her new domestic life takes a surreal turn. Her nightly routine in the typical American suburb becomes absurd when her maternal instincts manifest themselves in canine form.

And we conclude with the release date. The movie Nightbitch debuts on Disney+ on January 24, 2025.

