Nine films and a TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend

Looking for tips on choosing what to watch on Prime Video this cold and rainy weekend? Every Friday you can count on our streaming recommendations. Among the new releases in the catalog we highlight the action film The Killer’s Game, the thriller Blink Twice, but above all the third season of Harlem, “Sex & the City in black”. Let’s move on to the expiring content, among which, in addition to The Expanse, we suggest you watch the films The Professor and the Madman, A House of Our Own, Fifth Kane, Someone to Love, A Family Affair, Class and F/X deadly effect. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Harlem 3 (US TV series) – release date 23 January

Release mode: 2 episodes each week, total 6 episodes

After the shocking cliffhanger in the finale of the second season, which left the audience on the edge of their seats, Harlem S3 will return to follow the lives of the four female protagonists, who are on the brink of change more than ever. Whether it involves being mothers, singles or sisters, whether it’s complicated careers or even more complicated family situations, our elegant and ambitious best friends will work to finally choose themselves above all else.

The Harlem 3 trailer

The review of the first season of Harlem

The Killer’s Game (2025 film) – release date January 23

An elite hitman (Dave Bautista), diagnosed with a terminal illness, must face an army of fellow assassins and win back the love of his life before it’s too late.

Blink Twice (2024 film) – release date January 21st

Tech mogul Slater King invites waitress Frida on an island vacation with him and his friends. Between crazy nights and sunny days, guests suspect something is wrong. Frida tries to discover the truth and make it out alive.

The Professor and the Madman (2019 film) – expiration date January 31st

The true story of the creation of the Oxford English Dictionary, one of the most ambitious compilation projects in history, a tale that delves into the madness and genius of two extraordinary and obsessive men who changed the history of literature forever. Two heavyweights of world cinema, Oscar winners Mel Gibson and Sean Penn, together for two masterful performances.

A House of Our Own (1993 film) – expiration date February 1st

Frances Lacey (Kathy Bates), a widowed and working mother, moves with her children to Idaho to start from scratch. He finds an unfinished house and decides to do everything he can to buy the property and make a home of their own.

Fifth Estate (1976 film) – expiration date February 1st

A well-known television commentator, declining in popularity, makes a sensational announcement live and the audience is electrified.

Someone to Love (1993 film) – expiration date February 1st

Christian Slater and Marisa Tomei in this sweet love story about two lonely souls destined to meet. Co-star Rosie Perez.

Family Affair (1996 film) – expiration date February 1st

Robert Duvall and James Earl Jones are long-lost brothers in this gripping and touching family drama about a white Southern man whose identity is shaken after he discovers that his birth mother was black.

Class (1983 film) – expiration date February 1st

Private school student Skip (Rob Lowe) encourages naive roommate Jonathan (Andrew McCarthy) to date older women, but is shocked: the woman Jonathan chooses is Skip’s mother, Ellen (Jacqueline Bisset). .

F/X Deadly Effect (1986 film) – expiration date February 1st

The world of cinematic fiction meets the New York crime scene in this thriller in which a master of special effects (Bryan Brown) organizes a game of illusions for the government, only to realize he’s been tricked.