Nine movies and four TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

For this weekend, if you are looking for tips to choose what to watch on first videos, we only give you one: close yourself at home and engage in a marathon that includes both new and highly expiring great classics.

Because among the new releases is Lol 5, the first part of Bosch Legacy 3, a new episode of The Wheel of Time 3 and the final one of Reacher 3, the film Holland with Nicole Kidman and the documentary on Giovanni Soldini.

But as if that were not enough in the next few days, many masterpieces in the history of cinema will be deleted: from Il Grande Lebowski to Il Cavaliere Dark, from Platoon to Joker, from Apollo 13 to The Silence of the Innocenti and the still continuous list below. The choice is to you and good weekend!

Giovanni Soldini – My Around the World (Docu -Film Exclusive) – Release date 25 March

From the ancient ports of the Mediterranean to the beaches of the Atlantic, from the Caribbean islands to the Pacific, to the Chinese sea and the bays of India, sailing on the ancient commercial routes: Soldini’s journey is proposed as an ecological company even before sporty.

LOL: Whoever laughs is out of season 5 (show Original Italy) – Release date 27 March

Number of episodes and calendar exit: 6 episodes all together: 6 episodes, 5 available from 27 March and the last available from 3 April

The comedy show of the records produced in Italy returns for the fifth season with new protagonists: Federico Basso, Enrico Brignano, Flora Canto, Tommy Cassi, Raul Cremona, Geppi Cucciari, Valeria Graci, Andrea Pisani, Marta Zoboli. An aspiring comedian, winner of the second season of the Original Lol Talent Show show, will join the cast again this year: whoever makes you laugh is inside. To observe the hilarious comic race from the control room in the guise of referees and conductors, two new exceptional hosts: Alessandro Siani and Angelo Pintus.

Holland (Film Original USA) – release date 27 March

In this compelling thriller with a pressing rhythm, Nicole Kidman is the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, teacher and housewife with a seemingly perfect life with her husband, esteemed pillar of the community (Matthew Macfadyen) and his son (Jude Hill) in the Holland idyllic, Michigan – Tulip City – which precipitates in a spiral of events of events. Dark. Nancy and her affable colleague (Gael García Bernal) begin to feed suspicions about a secret, and they will end up discovering that nothing in their lives is as it seems.

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 (Original US TV series) – Exit date 27 March

Number of episodes and calendar exit: 10 episodes, the first 4 available from 27 March and the next outgoing two every week

In the third season of Bosch: the inheritance, based on the best-seller novels by Michael Connelly “The desert star” and “black ice”, the investigation on the murder of Kurt Dockweiler brings to light dangerous secrets and threatens to ruin the lives of our three protagonists. The disappearance of a family torments Harry Bosch and forces him to confront the limits of justice. Honey “Money” Chandler is preparing to become the next district prosecutor of Los Angeles and Maddie Bosch remains involved in a series of violent robberies.

Reacher 3 Final episode (Original US series) – Exit date 20 March

Episode title: “Out of suspended business”. Reacher finally has the opportunity to close the accounts with Paulie and Quinn.

The wheel of time 3 episode 5 (Original US series) – Exit date 20 March

Episode title: “The world of dreams”. Egwene discovers Rand’s dark secret. Perrin performs a bold rescue. NYNAEVE, ELYNE, MAT AND MIN HUN HUNGE AT BLACK.

The great lebowski (film 1998) – expiration date 1 April

A hilarious comedy directed by the Coen brothers (Fargo and II Glint) winners of the Award Oscar, and played by Jeff Bridges who plays the role of Jeff Lebowski called “Drugo”, unemployed Bowling player who remained linked to the seventies who comes, despite himself, involved in a case of identity exchange of identity

The Dark Knight (Film 2008) – Date of expiration 1 April

Batman faces a dangerous and violent criminal in madness, called Joker.

Joker (Film 2019) – Expiry date 1 April

In Gotham City, comedian Arthur Fleck with mental illness problems is despised by society. It starts a spiral down of revolts and bleeding crimes. This puts him face to face with his alter ego: “The Joker”.

Apollo 13 (Film 1995) – Date of expiration 1 April

Apollo 13 and a great film that traces the incredible and compelling story of the space mission that held a nation suspended with the breath and changed the world.

Truman Capote – In Cold Blood (Film 2006) – Date of expiration 1 April

Philip Seymour Hoffman, Oscar® winner (2006, best actor) plays the role of Truman Capote, who undertakes a journey to write what will become the book of life. Catherine Keener and Clifton Collins Jr. are co-protagonists.

The silence of the Innocenti (Film 1991) – Date of expiration 1 April

A recruit from the FBI is commissioned to visit Hannibal Lecter in prison, a multiomicidal psychiatrist, to obtain information on a serial killer. In return he must tell him episodes of his past.

Platoon (Film 1987) – Expiry date 1 April

Chris Taylor, just sent to Vietnam, finds herself involved in the feud between two sergeants, one good and the other bad. An acute analysis of the brutality of the war and the duplicity of human beings during conflicts.