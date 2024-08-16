Nine Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Weekend

Looking for tips on what to watch on Prime Video this weekend? You’ve come to the right place. While we wait for new TV series to be released, we’re offering you nine films these days.

Among the new releases in the catalog are Jackpot, The Gospel According to Clarence and then, not in first vision, Madame Web and The Tomorrow Man. As always, a look at the titles expiring, among which we suggest Meet Bill, The Infiltrator – 10th & Wolf, Shriek – Got plans for Friday the 17th?, Interrogation of Michael Crowe and Kicking & Screaming. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Jackpot (Original film) – release date August 15

In the near future, a “Grand Lottery” has been established in California, and its “trick” is to kill the winner before sundown to legally claim its multi-billion dollar jackpot. When Katie Kim (Awkwafina) moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket. Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy (John Cena), who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a share of her prize. However, Noel must face his cunning rival Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), who is also out to collect Katie’s fee at all costs. Jackpot! is directed by Paul Feig and written by Rob Yescombe.

The Gospel According to Clarence (2024 Movie) – Release Date August 11

Visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel directs The Gospel According to Clarence, a bold take on a timeless Hollywood-era biblical epic. The streetwise, struggling Clarence dreams of a better life for himself and his family, and longs to prove his worth to himself and the woman he loves. Captivated by the power and joy of the Messiah and his apostles, he risks everything to follow the divine path, embarking on a journey of redemption, faith, power and knowledge. The official soundtrack to The Gospel According to Clarence features previously unreleased songs by Jeymes Samuel, JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi and more.

The Tomorrow Man (2019 film) – release date August 14

Ed Hemsler (John Lithgow) spends his life preparing for a disaster that may never come. Ronnie Meisner (Blythe Danner) spends her life buying things she may never use. In a small American town, both are searching for love, trying not to get lost in the strangeness of others.

Madame Web (2024 Movie) – Release Date August 16

Madame Web tells the story of the birth of one of Marvel Comics’ most enigmatic heroes. In this heart-pounding thriller, Dakota Johnson stars as Cassandra Webb, a Manhattan paramedic who sees the future. As she confronts the demons of her past, she forms a powerful bond with three young women destined for glorious futures… but only if she can survive the treacherous present.

Meet Bill (2008 film) – due date August 20

Fed up with his job, his wife (Elizabeth Banks), and his life, Bill (Aaron Eckart) finds himself mentored by an unruly but curiously wise teenager. Bill’s life falls apart when he catches his wife having an affair with a TV host. With nothing left to lose, he turns to the boy as a role model, and takes back control of his life.

The Insider – 10th & Wolf (2006 film) – expiration date August 20

Returning to his hometown of Philadelphia, a Marine sergeant discovers his family’s ties to organized crime. His life takes an unexpected turn when an FBI agent, who knows his origins and past, forces him to infiltrate the family’s mafia gang for information, putting the lives of his loved ones in danger.

Shriek – Are You Coming on Friday the 17th? (2001 film) – due date August 21

A journalist (Tiffani-Amber Thiessen) investigates a series of murders called the Spring Break Massacre and finds herself in trouble in this spoof of slasher films.

Interrogation of Michael Crowe (2010 film) – due date August 21

Based on a true story. Ally Sheedy plays a mother whose daughter is brutally murdered in her bedroom. Her 14-year-old son is the prime suspect. Is he guilty or is it a set-up?

Kicking & Screaming (2022 Movie) – Due Date August 21

A group of friends struggle to adjust to life after college. They move in together but spend most of their time drinking at the local bar, where they meet Chet, a 10th-year college waiter.