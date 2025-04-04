Nine Perfect Strangers 2, unveiled the release date of the new season of the TV series with Nicole Kidman

Over three years after the release of the first season, the release of nine perfect strangers 2 – Nine Perfect Strangers 2, the TV series starring the Divine Nicole Kidman as Masha, director of a very particular resort (to use an anti -spoiler eupiiler) approaches.

As the first season of Nine Perfect Strangers ended

Like the first season, even nine perfect strangers 2 It will be available on first videos all over the world, except the United States where it is available on Hulu. And as in the first season there will be Nicole Kidman in the role of Masha, while the rest of the cast has changed. Below are all the advances available on the cast, plot and release date.

The cast and the characters of Nine Perfect Strangers 2

Together with Kidman-Masha they will join the cast of the second season Henry Golding, Mark Strong and Lena Olin as fixed characters from the series. The complete cast of the series includes Nicole Kidman, Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Lucas Englander, King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Mark Strong and Aras Aydin.

Henry Golding (The Ministry of Urgentlemanly Warfare, The Old Guard 2) will be Peter; Mark Strong (1917, Cruelia) It will be David and Lena Olin (One Life, Darkness) It will be Helena.

The second season of nine perfect strangers is produced by David E. Kelley, Made Up Stories of Bruna Papandrea, Nicole Kidman and Fifth Season Blossom Film. Fifth Season also deals with the distribution of the series. David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, for Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Molly Allen, Jonathan Levine, Rachel Shukert, Liane Moriarty, Matthew Tinker, Anthony Byrne and Jh Butterworth are executive producer of the series.

What is the perfect strangers 2 talk about 2

Nine strangers, linked to each other in ways that they could never have imagined, are invited by the mysterious Guru Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman) to participate in a retreat of transformative well -being on the Austrian Alps. Over a week, the guru will bring them to the brink of the abyss. Will they be able to resist? And will you succeed? Masha is willing to try anything in order to heal all the people involved, including himself.

When Nine Perfect Strangers 2 comes out

The first two episodes of the second season of nine perfect strangers will be available on first videos around the world (except the United States) on May 22, 2025, with new episodes every week.