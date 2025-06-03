No agreement on the plan to stop migrants, the Dutch government collapses (already)

The coalition to the government in the Netherlands has collapsed after the failure of the attempt to achieve an agreement on the immigration containment plans promoted by the Freedom Party (PVV). An emergency meeting held last night (Monday 2 June) among the leaders of the alliance ended without a consent on the plan in ten points proposed by Geert Wilders, leader of the radical right formation, which includes among other things a temporary suspension of family reunification, the repatriation of the Syrian and the closure of the borders to asylum seekers.

And so this morning Wilders announced the exit from the coalition, making the government collapse after not even one year from its entry into office last July. “There was no signature on our level for asylum. The PVV leaves the coalition,” Wilders wrote on X, complaining about the delays in the implementation of the “most severe immigration policy ever seen in the Netherlands”, promised by the coalition after the surprise victory of the PVV in the elections of November 2023

The last government crisis also occurs a few weeks from the date on which the Netherlands will host the world leaders for a born summit. Eighteen months after its surprising electoral victory that has shocked Europe, the polls suggest that the PVV is still the strongest party.

Liberals and left -handed left

However, the gap with his rivals has reduced himself, with the left green party of the former vice -president of the European Commission Frans Timmermans, who follows him on the wheel.

Even the Liberal Vvd party of the former Premier and current NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, is between the first two formations in the polls, which means that any election would probably be contested on the last card. At the end of May, Wilders had convened an improvised press conference to announce that “patience was over” with the government of Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

The plan that led to the fall of the government included the closure of the borders for asylum seekers, more severe checks on the borders and the expulsion of citizens with double citizenship sentenced for a crime. “Close the borders for asylum seekers and family reunification. Do not open more asylum centers. Close them,” he had summarized his Wilders proposals.

Political and legal experts have criticized the plan by defining it unrealizable or illegal compared to the EU rules, and some have hypothesized that Wilders was creating a crisis specifically to bring down the government.

The Dutch Trump

The far-right leader, who sits in the group of patriots for Europe of Viktor Orban and Matteo Salvini at the European Parliament, has often been defined as the “Dutch Trump” for his anti-immigration positions and for his unmistakable helmet hairstyle. His ambitions to drive the country were frustrated after the electoral victory, since his coalition partners blocked his candidacy for prime minister, opting instead for Schoof as a compromise candidate. The leaders of the four coalition partners have agreed not to hire cabinet assignments, instead directing their parties as parliamentary group leaders. But this was not enough to make the coalition last.