No dry of Washington to the European Union: “No cut to duties on cars and industry”

The United States do not intend to remove most of the duties imposed on European products, despite the proposal of the Commission to zero the rates on industrial assets, including cars. It is still stall between Brussels and Washington, who had a dialogue yesterday on spiny issues such as the surcharge in the steel and aluminum sectors and the resilience of the supply chains, semiconductors and drugs primarily.

The meeting in Washington between the European Commerce Commissioner, Maros Sefcovic, and the secretary of the US trade, Howard Lutnick, aimed at “starting the EU-US negotiations within the 90-day temporal window expected for a solution agreed to unjustified unjustified duties, was defined as” targeted and productive “, but did not bring the desired results. sources mentioned by Bloombergthe United States would have rejected the Brussels offer to work for zero-per-zero mutual rates for all industrial goods, including cars. The United States imposed 20 percent duties on EU products, reduced to 10 percent for 90 days.

“Trade between EU and USA is worth 1,600 billion a year”

Meanwhile, Brussels asks for clarity and commitment by the USA. With the suspension of EU countermeasures to Trump’s duties arrived yesterday, the Commission insists on the way to dialogue, but asks the United States for a step forward. “The negotiations must be double sense: the EU is already at the table, but an American response is needed,” warned the spokesman for the Olof Gill commission, in a clear reference to Washington’s resistance. Gill replied to the recent accusations of Donald Trump, who had called the EU a “exploiter” of commercial relations with Washington. “The numbers are clear: bilateral trade is worth 1,600 billion a year, a huge advantage for both of them”, reiterated the commission spokesman, stamping as “unfounded” the criticisms of the president.

Brussels replied ironically to the provocative invitation of Trump to ask the EU to sit at the table. “President, we are already present at the table” of the negotiations, said Gill during the press point. The EU reiterates the commitment to continue to “do its part” by inviting the United States to behave accordingly and to “define its position”. “It is clear that greater efforts will be needed by the USA” and “as in any negotiation this must be a double -meaning road with both sides that lead something to the table”, continued the spokesperson placed by the questions of the correspondents in Brussels.

Meloni: “It’s a difficult time for Italy”

With the still distant positions and the expiry of the 90 days of tariff respite in approach, the risk of a new tightening of commercial tensions remains concrete. Brussels ensures that he wants to avoid the war of the duties, but warns: “clear signals are needed by Washington”. Premier Giorgia Meloni is expected in the US capital where the American president Donald Trump will meet on Thursday.

The Premier, who spoke today at the Leonardo Awards award ceremony in Villa Madama, admitted that Italy is facing “a complicated moment”, without however entering in detail. “We will see how it will go in the next few hours,” he added, suggesting possible critical developments on a political or economic level. Despite the importance of the summit with the American leader, Meloni brought down with a joke: “I don’t feel any pressure, as you can imagine, for my next two days”.

A comment that hides the awareness of a delicate interview, in an international context still marked by commercial and geopolitical tensions. In view of the meeting with Trump, Meloni today summoned a summit to Palazzo Chigi with the two vice -premier Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani, the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto and that of European affairs Tommaso Foti. The appointment in the United States could prove to be a test for Meloni on the international and national scene.