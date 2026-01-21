No, ketchup and mayonnaise sachets are not banned from 16 August 2026, but from 1 January 2030: let’s clarify

There’s been a lot of talk these days about the new European regulation on packaging. Unfortunately there has been a lot of confusion. In fact, some newspapers have announced (in a somewhat alarmist tone) that “from this summer” or “from August 2026” we will no longer see ketchup or mayonnaise sachets. Let’s immediately dot the i’s: this is not the case. It is true that Regulation (EU) 2025/40 will officially come into force from August 12, 2026but the bans that will affect some plastic products, such as sachets of sauces or hotel bottles, will only come into force from January 1, 2030. There is therefore no ban starting from 12 August 2026. Let’s see together what the regulation says.

What happens from August 12, 2026: PFAS and heavy metals

From 12 August 2026, the regulation comes into “force” in the technical sense: it becomes the reference law, replacing the old rules. But at this stage, the rules mainly concern the material safety.

In fact, starting from August 12, 2026packaging in contact with food they can no longer be sold if they contain PFAS beyond established limits. Ditto for heavy metals: the sum of lead, cadmium, mercury and hexavalent chromium cannot exceed 100 mg/kg in packaging.

What happens from January 1, 2030: the ban on some packaging and single-use plastic

Starting from 1 January 2030, it will not be possible to place certain types of plastic packaging on the market. As reported in Annex 5 of the Regulation, the 6 prohibited types are: