No, ketchup and mayonnaise sachets are not banned from 16 August 2026, but from 1 January 2030: let’s clarify

There’s been a lot of talk these days about the new European regulation on packaging. Unfortunately there has been a lot of confusion. In fact, some newspapers have announced (in a somewhat alarmist tone) that “from this summer” or “from August 2026” we will no longer see ketchup or mayonnaise sachets. Let’s immediately dot the i’s: this is not the case. It is true that Regulation (EU) 2025/40 will officially come into force from August 12, 2026but the bans that will affect some plastic products, such as sachets of sauces or hotel bottles, will only come into force from January 1, 2030. There is therefore no ban starting from 12 August 2026. Let’s see together what the regulation says.
What happens from August 12, 2026: PFAS and heavy metals
From 12 August 2026, the regulation comes into “force” in the technical sense: it becomes the reference law, replacing the old rules. But at this stage, the rules mainly concern the material safety.
In fact, starting from August 12, 2026packaging in contact with food they can no longer be sold if they contain PFAS beyond established limits. Ditto for heavy metals: the sum of lead, cadmium, mercury and hexavalent chromium cannot exceed 100 mg/kg in packaging.
What happens from January 1, 2030: the ban on some packaging and single-use plastic
Starting from 1 January 2030, it will not be possible to place certain types of plastic packaging on the market. As reported in Annex 5 of the Regulation, the 6 prohibited types are:
- Multipack packaging: Goodbye to the plastic films or rings used to hold together soft drink cans or beer bottles in supermarkets. Packaging grouped together to facilitate transport is excluded;
- Packaged fruit and vegetables: No more plastic trays or nets for packs of fresh fruit and vegetables weighing less than 1.5kg. We will return to bulk or solutions made of paper or alternative materials. Exception: Member States may establish exemptions from this restriction if there is a demonstrated need to avoid loss of water or turgidity, microbiological risks or physical shock, oxidation, or if there is no possibility to avoid mixing organic fruit and vegetables with non-organic fruit and vegetables;
- Disposable plastic in the HORECA sector: If you eat at a fast food or bar table, you will no longer receive single-use plastic plates, cups or trays. Everything must be washable and reusable. Establishments in the HORECA sector (hotellerie – restaurant – café) which do not have access to drinking water are exempt;
- Sachets of sauces and condiments: Here is the much discussed point. From 1 January 2030, disposable plastic sachets for condiments, preserves, sauces, coffee cream, sugar and flavorings (therefore including ketchup, mayonnaise, oil) will be prohibited in the HORECA sector. Exception: this packaging may be supplied: a) together with ready-to-go meals intended for immediate consumption without the need for further preparation, b) to ensure safety and hygiene (such as hospitals or care homes);
- Mini-bounties in hotels: Hotels, B&Bs, holiday apartments, etc. will no longer be able to provide the classic disposable bottles of shampoo and shower gel.
- Ultralight bags: Plastic bags with a thickness of less than 15 microns will be banned unless strictly necessary for hygiene reasons.