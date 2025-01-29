No, the Greenlanders do not want to become US (and Paris is ready to deploy the army)

The inhabitants of Greenland have no intention of becoming American. This was stated by a survey conducted on the island, according to which 85 percent of the population does not want to leave the kingdom of Denmark and become part of the United States. According to the detection, only 6 percent said they wanted to join the USA, while 9 percent are undecided. The theme has become stringent relevance since it appeared clearly that President Donald Trump is serious when he claims to want to acquire the island, with good or bad ways.

“We want to be Greenish”

“Trump should not have Greenland. Greenland is Greenland,” Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Foreign Minister of Denmark, declared yesterday (Tuesday 28 January). Trump’s interest in the purchase of Greenland and his refusal to exclude the use of military force or customs tariffs against Denmark to achieve his goal have pushed the largest non -continental island in the world and his 57 thousand inhabitants below The spotlight of geopolitics.

Múte Aegede, premier of the nation, has repeatedly reiterated that the island is not on sale. “We don’t want to be Danish, we don’t want to be American, we want to be Greenlander,” he said at the beginning of the month.

France ready to send soldiers

The Danish premier puts Frederiksen is leading a series of visits to European leaders to compact the field against Trump threats. He met the German chancellor Olaf Scholz, the French president Emmanuel Macron and the NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte.

The socialist leader said he received “great support” from his European homologues. “The message is very very clear: it is absolutely necessary to respect the territory and sovereignty of states,” said Frederiksen. And France is raising the tones on the matter, with the Foreign Minister, Jean-Noël Barrot, who said that Paris “began to discuss Denmark” the sending of European troops to Greenland. “If Denmark asks for help, France will be there,” Barrot assured, according to which “European borders are sovereign, whether north, south, east or west”. “Nobody can afford to joke with our boundaries,” he added.

Common front

For Frederiksen it is “absolutely crucial” that Europe “makes a common front” on Greenland. “I’m not going around making speeches. I don’t need it,” said the premier. “But I am safeguarding the interests of Denmark, and I am doing it with great firmness right now”, he added, claiming that “there must be respect for the territory and the sovereignty of the States. This is an absolutely crucial milestone of the order International World Cup that we built from the Second World War “.

The German chancellor reiterated the concept. “The inviolability of borders is a fundamental principle of international law,” said Scholz. “Russia has broken this principle with the invasion of Ukraine, thus jeopardizing the order of peace in Europe. This principle must be worth for everyone,” he said. Scholz warned that “the boundaries must not be moved by force”, addressing his comment “to those in duty”.