No, the legal time in 2025 does not arrive in advance: here’s when to move the hands

Many content are circulating in these days – from online newspapers to social networks – according to which this year thelegal would be “Early”or would arrive “in advance”, even if It is not clear compared to what. In reality there is no advance: the legal time, that is, the movement of the hands forward of one hour, will take place in Italy at 2:00 am of the night of theLast Sunday of Marchas indeed every year since 1981. In 2025 this date falls on March 30ththat is, the penultimate day possible for the change of the time, without any advance.

When it changes the legal time in Italy in 2025 and because it is not anticipated

As just said, the hands will be moved forward by an hour to 2:00 on 30 March 2025which will therefore become 3:00. The change at legal hour can take place to the maximum on March 31: in the last 20 years this has happened in 2013, 2019 and 2024. So technically the legal time in 2025 arrives a day before last year, but the hands will have to be moved Next of an hour Exactly at the time for the change of the hour And not before. For the rest, in recent years the legal hours took over almost always before March 30: on March 26 in 2023, March 27 in 2022, March 28 in 2021 and March 29 in 2020.

The same situation, moreover, throughout Europe: according to the EU directives, all the countries of the Union will have to move forward the hands of one hour to 0:00 UTC (Universal coordinated time, that is, the timetable in Greenwich’s spindle, which correspond to 2:00 in the morning in Italy) of the last Sunday of March.

The legal time will not be anticipated even in the United States

The many titles that are reading on an alleged “early legal time” therefore seem widely unjustified. According to some of these content, what comes before time is not so much the legal time in Italy but in the USA. Not even this is correct: even in 2025, as every year since 2007, the United States will move the hands forward in the Second Sunday of Marchthat this year the March 9th. Similarly to what happens in our country, even in the US the legal time it will arrive a day before last year (in 2024 it took over March 10), but without any advance.

Despite what you read around, therefore, legal time will come exactly when it has to arrivenot before time. The same will be for when the sunny time is reintroduced: on the last Sunday of October in Italy (October 26) and the first Sunday of November in the USA (November 2).

No news regarding the abolition of legal hour

Another aspect on which many web content are aiming is “what Italy has decided about the abolition”. These titles, however, are a bit deceptive: Italy did not make any decision And the rules have not changed throughout Europe.

It is true that there was a debate on abolition of the alternation between the legal and now sunny time started in 2018when the European Parliament asked the European Commission to evaluate the issue. In 2019, the vote actually expressed a will to abolish the seasonal passage, but the directive on legal hour remained firm after the Covid-19 pandemic above all because an agreement has never been found on how to set up a “fixed hourly time system “At national level.