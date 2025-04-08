No vax are always right





Chroniclers, social media managers, advertisers and newspapers of newspapers have a huge debt against the so -called (and we do not use so -called as euphemism for something else) no vax, or those who are against vaccines considering them dangerous and forgers of autism, malorious and death.

We have a debt with them because they are the ones who create engagement on social networks and therefore to make more visible (and therefore more clicked) most of the black news news. From strokes to heart attacks, from cancer tumors, every illness or disease that leads to death those who are less than 90 will be commented with phrases such as “yes yes but always happened as not”, “it is not possible, another polish young man”, “surely Sierato”, “certainly tridosate”, “less bad that the vaccines were sure”, “we had warned you now you will die as flies”, powerful to reduce the world population with the vaccines “etc. etc.

Thank you no-vax, which with your activism give oxygen to the world of information!

Moreover, it is the best informed people, so in depth to the knowledge of everything that another typical comment that they publish to those who dare questioning their statements is precisely “you inform you well!”. The no vax, in fact, are so well informed that it is impossible to catch them in the foul: the no vax are always right.

Any non -violent death that takes place before being 90 years old is certainly the fault of the vaccines, almost always those against Covid.

A former 47 -year -old cardiopathic footballer dies? He had to get vaccinated to play football, even if at the time of the anti-Covid vaccines he was already 43-44 years old and therefore perhaps he no longer played.

A 14 -year -old boy dies? It was certainly one of the very few children who vaccinated against Covid, “perhaps believing in the hoax that thus protected the grandparents”. A person who had a very bad illness dies? Certainly the “serum” will have negatively influenced.

Just a newspaper title on Facebook, Instagram or X-Matter and they have already understood as it went before even clicking on the link. And there is not only one time that you are wrong, nor a circumstance in which they get caught by doubt. No-vax are always right.

They do not know the person they read, but based on how that person died, they immediately manage to establish an incontrovertible diagnosis: the fault of the vaccine, most likely the one against the Coronavirus. Even when nothing is known about the dead person (that is, almost always) they are absolutely sure that the deceased person was “senata” or “tridosata”.

The no vax do not die except at 100 years of age or for accidents certainly caused by some Sierato. And there is no way to dissuade them.

The day when a black news news should report that a person who died before old age had not gone from Astrazeneca, Pfizer, Modern or Johnson & Johnson, there are two possibilities: a tragic fatality, something that instead to the aforementioned cannot happen in any case; Or much more easily that person had actually been vaccinated. Maybe secretly, maybe while he was unconscious, maybe not against Covid but all the other vaccines had made them.

No vax are always right. Even when a morbillo outbreak breaks out in the US because many people refuse to vaccinate themselves and their children. Even when that morbillo outbreak causes hundreds of hospitalizations. Even when a girl dies who previously had no pathology.

Even when the Minister of Health Kennedy – chosen by Trump (that of Varechina against Covid) precisely for his opposition to vaccines, who publishes a photo with Novak Djokovic on X -Tweter (who, in order not to be vaccinated against Covid, had given up playing in Australia) with the caption “first in tennis, first for integrity, first for courage”, at the beginning of this epidem Morbillo suggested healing himself with cod liver oil and vitamin A – he is forced to recognize publicly that the best way to fight measles is a vaccine that for decades has been used and tested with excellent results … even there the no hard and pure vax will be sure they are right.

They will say that Kennedy has sold themselves to Big Pharma and to the powerful lobby of the vaccine manufacturers, they will say that they have had the measles and therefore they did not die the vaccine is not needed (as if those who smoke up to 100 years without cancer they said that smoking does not hurt, in practice), they will say that the girl had previous diseases but “they don’t want to say it”, they will say that the newspapers spread fake news, They will say that she died because of some doctor’s mistakes … but never, never and then they will admit that perhaps yes, vaccines are useful. Because no vax are always right, and it is impossible to make them change their idea.