Nobody Wants This, the new romantic series with Kristen Bell and Adam Brody: when it comes out

A new romantic series is coming to Netflix, ready to conquer all rom-com lovers. It’s called Nobody Wants This and tells in 10 episodes the birth of a love story between a rabbi and a non-believer. An unlikely relationship that will challenge the beliefs of both, providing entertainment but also interesting food for thought.

The story stars Kristen Bell, who returns to Netflix after the thriller The Woman in the House Across the Way from the Girl with the Window, and Adam Brody, star of The O.C. But let’s go into more detail.

Nobody Wants This: the plot

Nobody Wants This is a comedy centered on the unlikely relationship between outspoken agnostic Joanne (Kristen Bell) and nonconformist rabbi Noah (Adam Brody).

Nobody Wants This: The Cast

The cast of the romantic series, in addition to the two protagonists Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars) and Adam Brody (The OC), also includes Justine Lupe (The Prize of Destiny) and Timothy Simons (Veep).

Nobody Wants This: When is it coming out on Netflix?

The new romantic comedy Nobody Wants This debuts on Netflix on September 26, 2024.

