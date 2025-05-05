Nonnas: all about the new exciting Netflix film, plot and when it comes out

The “Nonnas” feature film arrives directly on Netflix, a sweet and sour comedy directed by Stephen Chbosky who makes the limelight rise to the consoling power of family cuisine. Inspired by the true story of Joe Scaravella, owner of the Enoteca Maria a Staten Island, the film tells of a restaurant where the real protagonists are the Italian “grandmines”, recruited to bring recipes handed down for generations every day.

Nonnas: the plot

Joe has just lost his mother and grandmother, two irreplaceable figures who had grown him and transmitted him the secrets of a cuisine made of love and memories. Lost, he decides to honor their legacy by opening a restaurant of his own: the winemaker Maria. With the funds derived from the insurance of the mother and the support of trusted friends, it transforms a space an empty time into a welcoming Italian-American place. Here every day four real grandmothers – Roberta, Antonella, Teresa and Gia – alternate in the kitchen, cooking typical dishes of their regions of origin. Next to Joe we find Olivia, an old acquaintance of the high school with which Joe has a suspended account, and Bruno, his best friend, also fascinated by the therapeutic power of a homemade dish. Through good food, customers rediscover the value of conviviality, while grandmothers, far from their country of origin, find dignity and a space where to pass on their stories.

Joe’s character is inspired by Joe Scaravella, owner of the Enoteca Maria, a local famous in Staten Island for his staff of real Italian grandmothers. Madison Wells and Matador Content have acquired the rights of the life of Scaravella, entrusting the script to Liz Maccie. Behind the irresistible call of food, director Stephen Chbosky conceals a deeper invitation: find yourself through the recipes of loved ones, rediscovering family ties and cultural roots.

Nonnas: the cast

The director Stephen Chbosky – Already author of films such as “We are infinite” and “Wonder” directs such a composed cast:

Vince Vaughn (Joe Scaravella)

Susan Sarandon (Gia)

Lorraine Bracco (Roberta)

Talia Shire (Teresa)

Brenda Vaccaro (Antonella)

Linda Cardellini (Olivia)

Drea de Matteo (Stella)

Joe Manganiello (Bruno)

Campbell Scott (Edward Durant)

Michael Rispoli (Al)

Nonnas: When it comes out on Netflix

The “Nonnas” feature film arrives on Netflix on Friday 9 May 2025.

Nonnas: the Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ih2dguusbbc