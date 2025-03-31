“Normal People”: (finally) returns to Raiplay the series taken from Sally Rooney’s book

The Young Adult “Normal People” series, adaptation of the homonymous bestsellers of Sally Rooney from 1 million copies, will be available again in Italy in RaiPlay from 11 April, directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald, which boasts a nomination to Emmy and the victory at the Boveri Bafta, with Paul Mescal, protagonist of “The Gladiator 2″ 2 ” (2024), directed and co-produced by Ridley Scott, and Daisy Edgar-Jones, protagonist of Daniel Minahan’s “On Swift Horses” alongside Jacob Elordi, not yet released in the cinemas of Italy.

Structured in 12 episodes for about 20-30 minutes, the successful dramatic series of the BBC is a journey into the world of millennials, a coming of age from adolescence to adulthood of two Irish boys, struggling with the torments, worries and momentum of their age. He tells the love story between Connel and Marianne set in contemporary Ireland, which is the backdrop to the events. In a school in a town in Western Ireland, Connell (Paul Mescal) is a very popular, beautiful and athletic football player while Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is a lonely girl who tries to avoid her classmates and often challenges the authority of her professors. Between the two the spark takes when one day Connell goes to get his mother Lorraine who works in Marianne’s house. The two boys establish a particular and lasting relationship that are willing to hide from others. The series explores the evolution of this particular and intense love story from the moment the two young protagonists live the beginning of their relationship until they move to college to Dublin, away from the eyes and climate of their hometown.

In the cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal, Sarah Greene, Aislín McGuckin, Éanna Hardwicke, Frank Blake, Eliot Salt, India Mullen, Desmond Eastwood, Sebastian de Souza. With Sally Rooney’s screenplay, Alice Birch, Mark O’Rowe. Directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie MacDonald.

