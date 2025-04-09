North of North, all about the new Netflix comedy series

A new comedy series from Canada is ready to debut on Netflix. These are “North of North”, which brings an original story set in the Arctic to the small screen, in a measured mixor of humor, emotion and culture inuit. The project includes a first season consisting of eight episodes of about 30 minutes each, and the series offers a fresh look at the traditions and tells, in particular, the daily life of a young woman who struggles to reinvent herself in an isolated and fascinating community.

North of North: the plot

The fulcrum of history is the character of Siaja, a young Inuk woman who lives in the fictitious arctic community of Ice Cove. Wife and mother, he decides to abandon an apparently safe but monotonous life together with the self -centered husband Ting, choosing to follow her instinct and start from scratch. After a sudden separation, he moved to his mother’s house, Neevee and, together with his lively daughter Bun, undertakes a path of personal rebirth.

During the episodes we follow Siaja’s journey in an attempt to build an independent and satisfactory future, despite the obstacles inherent in its small community where every detail of private life becomes public domain. The struggle for obtaining a rewarding career and to demonstrate that he can maintain himself clashes with the difficulties imposed by secular traditions and family dynamics. But Siaja faces every challenge with a smile and a positive attitude, transforming every unexpected into an opportunity to grow and go on; Although, just when it seems that his life is finally taking a better turn, the unexpected arrival of a mysterious visitor named Alistair shakes the foundations of his world.

North of North: the cast

Created by Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, “North of North” sees in the cast (actors and respective roles):

Anna Lambe (Siaja)

Mary Lynn Rajskub (Helen)

Keira Cooper (Bun)

Maika Harper (Neevee)

Jay Ryan (Alistair)

Braeden Clarke (Kuuk)

Kelly William (Ting)

Zorga Qaunaq (Millie)

Bailey Poching (Colin)

Nutaaq Doreen Simmonds (Elisapee)

Vincent “Vinnie” Karetak (Jeffrey)

North of North: when it comes out on Netflix

The eight episodes that form the first season of the comedy series “North of North” arrive on Netflix on April 10, 2025.

North of North: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xz2ty6kgbsg