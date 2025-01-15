“Now or never”: a revival without the atmosphere of cheerful reunion

Culture

“Now or never”: a revival without the atmosphere of cheerful reunion

“Now or never”: a revival without the atmosphere of cheerful reunion

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Can we dream in a foreign language? What it means and why it happens
Elderly Couple Refuses to Move From Seats Reserved for Her Kids, Leading to a Heated Confrontation
“Now or never”: a revival without the atmosphere of cheerful reunion