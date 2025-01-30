Now we know when we will see Ginny and Georgia 3 on Netflix

More than two years have passed since the second chapter of Ginny and Georgia came out on Netflix, the series inspired by a mother for friend and who immediately conquered the audience of the streaming platform. It was January 5, 2023 when Ginny and Georgia 2 debut on Netflix continuing to tell the evolution of the relationship of a mother with her teenage daughter between dramas and dark implications.

But after the release of chapter 2 of the Netflix series with Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, what do we know about season 3? When Ginny and Georgia 3 comes out on Netflix and what point are the filming? If so far we had no clues available that made us understand when we can expect the return of this series on Netflix, now the streaming platform has revealed to us when the new episodes will debut.

Ginny and Georgia 3: the possible plot

(Attention spoiler!)

The themes left pending in the second chapter as standard and, presumably taken up in the third season of Ginny and Georgia are the marriage between Georgia and Paul, the breakdown of Ginny with Marcus, the return of Gil, the relationship between Georgia and Austin and much more . There are many pieces to be repositioned in the new season of Ginny and Georgia, first of all, the cliffhanger of the final episode that had left us with the arrest of Georgia during her wedding on charges of having killed Cynthia’s husband, Tom .

Ginny and Georgia 3: When it comes out on Netflix

Ginny and Georgia 3 will be on Netflix on June 5, 2025.