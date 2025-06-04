Nuestros Tiempos – The future is now, the new Netflix film between love and time travel: when it comes out

It comes directly from Mexico “Nuestros Tiempos – the future is now,” a feature film that is inserted in the panorama of romantic comedies with a science fiction background plate Netflix. And therefore large doses of love and science fiction, but also social reflection: in -depth issues in a mainly female key. The film represents the return on the scene of Luke, a rather famous artist at home, flanked by Benny Ibarra for a project that gives life to a story that travels between eras, emotions and great contemporary dilemmas.

Nuestros Tiempos – The future is now: the plot

Nora and Héctor are a close -knit couple united by a common passion: physics. We are in the sixties and the two work together with a time machine; But when the experiment succeeds, their temporal leap catapult them to the world today. In this present present, everything has changed, especially for Nora, who discovers a universe in which women in science not only exist, but shine. Héctor, on the other hand, struggles to adapt. While the two try to find a balance in a reality that is no longer theirs, they are faced with a crossroads that many women know all too well: choose love or career?

Lucer plays a protagonist outside the box: Nora is a brilliant, determined and complex woman, a symbol of the many who have had to fight to emerge in the world of science. His character reflects the tension between affections and ambition, between the traditional role and self -determination. The film brings the theme of women to the STEM disciplines to the limelight (science, technology, engineering and mathematics): the data say that Mexico, only 13.5% of Stem professionals are women, a fact that makes Nora’s journey even more significant.

Nuestros Tiempos – The future is now: the cast

Directed by Chava Cartas and scripted by Juan Carlos Garzón and Angélica Gudiño, the Mexican production film “Nuestros Tiemipos – The future is now” has such a format cast:

Lucer (Nora)

Benny Ibarra (Héctor)

Renata Vaca (Alondra)

Ofelia Medina (Julia)

Lore Graniewicz (Blanca)

Mario Alberto Monroy (Marino)

Alejandro ávila (Moncada)

Ana Ortizharo (Rebequita)

Claudia Lobo (Rebeca)

Enrique Singer (Carrasco)

Berenice Jonguud (Danae)

Nuestros Tiempos – The future is now: when it comes out on Netflix

The NewFilm Netflix entitled “Nuestros Tiempos – The future is now” is distributed on Netflix on Tuesday 10 June 2025.

Nuestros Tiempos – The future is now: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1fumidveqfu