OceanXplorers, James Cameron’s Docuseries on Disney+: The Trailer and When It Comes Out

Six episodes to discover the mysteries of the oceans. Countdown to the debut on Disney+ of OceanXplorers, the National Geographic docuseries produced and narrated by director and great explorer James Cameron. Here’s everything we know.

James Cameron’s series, the synopsis reads, “takes audiences aboard the OceanXplorer, the most advanced research vessel ever built, to investigate the farthest frontiers of the oceans. Armed with advanced technology, an elite team of intrepid explorers and scientists embarks on a global odyssey to uncover some of the ocean’s greatest mysteries through the lives of animals and their ecosystems.” And again: “My true passions are science, the deep ocean and exploration,” says Cameron. “In OceanXplorerswe take viewers on an unprecedented ocean science adventure. We tell the stakes, the firsts, and we tell a visually spectacular and dramatic story, a story that will inspire the next generation of explorers and adventurers committed to protecting and preserving our oceans.”

The team for the “most ambitious ocean adventure ever filmed” is made up of Zoleka Filander (National Geographic Explorer and Deep-Sea Researcher), Melissa Cristina Márquez (Shark Biologist), Eric Stackpole (Ocean Technology Innovator) and Aldo Kane (Ex-Royal Marine, Special Ops).

The docuseries debuts on Disney+ on August 19, 2024.