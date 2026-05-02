Offended Zequila defends i "centimetres"Santarelli freezes Ferragni and the other gossip to read over the weekend

Zequila offended defends the “centimeters”, Santarelli freezes Ferragni and the other gossip to read over the weekend





“Dear readers, welcome back! A long weekend awaits us, perfect for refreshing the tired minds of those who are already dreaming of summer holidays. For all those who, however, will have to stay “on track”: strength and courage! Our “Fatti Their” will take care of making you pass the time – whether you are preparing the grill or whether you feel like you are on hot coals -. The weekly column with a high level of gossip which, exceptionally on a Thursday evening, will reveal to you the juiciest gossip of the moment.

So, make yourselves comfortable my dear gossip addicts.

The arrest of Massimo Bagnato

The comedian Massimo Bagnato was arrested on charges of stalking his ex-partner after being found outside the woman’s house, in the Balduina area of ​​Rome, while he insisted on speaking to her. When the police arrived he was in a state of agitation and was stopped and taken to the barracks.

The judge validated the arrest and ordered him to be prohibited from approaching him, however deeming custody in prison unnecessary since there had been no episodes of violence or threats. Bagnato defended himself by claiming to have sought out his ex “always politely” only to clarify the breakup. The case will be examined in the upcoming trial.

It’s all a matter of centimeters

Antonio Zequila’s wounded pride attacked Francesca Fagnani again after an episode of Belve. Irritated by a passage in the interview with Elena Santarelli, in which the now iconic nickname “er mutanda” that the presenter gave him when they were both on the Island of the Famous was mentioned.

“We were on the Island of the Famous, should I call it cashmere? He felt so big with these white underwear. That type of costume is either you’re cool or you don’t wear it. Then even white: you have to be important to wear it in that colour”, underlined Santarelli on TV.

Zequila’s reaction came via Instagram: “First in Pappalardo’s interview I was quoted and offended, last night in Elena Santarelli’s interview I was offended again, I expect the right to reply from the journalist Fagnani”. But that’s not all, Zequila wanted to protect the family jewels with a clarification that leaves little to the imagination: “Considering therefore with regret that Francesca Fagnani does not grant me the right to reply, I am forced to defend my virility, not the centimeters that Elena Santarelli did not see at the time of the Island of the Famous. Sometimes hunger causes memorable oversights, I recommend a good ophthalmologist for your eyesight and a good phoniatrician for the unpleasant voice that you find.” The post has been removed, but the medical advice remains.

Santarelli vs Ferragni

Elena Santarelli on fire. During the interview with Belve, the presenter made a very harsh attack on Chiara Ferragni regarding the “Pandoro-gate” case. Santarelli declared that she was “very disappointed” and also “pissed off”, criticizing not only Ferragni but also his entire entourage, accused of having managed charity-related initiatives with little transparency. According to her, the affair has created wider damage, also affecting those who work properly in the sector and people involved in solidarity activities. He also said he did not believe the influencer’s excuses and underlined how, with an audience of millions of followers, Ferragni should have used his visibility to concretely support research and set a positive example. A nice dig in prime time, which will not soon be forgotten.

Signal wedding

In the United States, for years, photos of missing people ended up on milk bottles: a simple and effective way to “viralize” appeals, taking advantage of a product that entered every home. An image that curiously comes to mind when looking at the wedding favors chosen by Nathaly Caldonazzo, former face of Bagaglino, for his wedding.

Here, fortunately, the context is decidedly happier. The idea: ceramic bottles – probably with olive oil, perfect for an Apulian wedding – personalized with a photo of the bride and groom, her and Filippo Maria Bruni. On paper, everything adds up. In practice, a little less because the chosen shot shows Caldonazzo complete with sunglasses: a detail that transforms the wedding favor into a curious object to say the least. More than a romantic memory, it seems like a failed branding operation.

Miranda’s return

Twenty years later, The Devil Wears Prada 2 returns to theaters and is already a box office record. While the sector press trembles – anyone who has seen the film knows well how faithfully the precarious workforce is portrayed in newspapers and magazines – a parallel and paradoxical phenomenon explodes: the obsession with gadgets. Objects often distributed for free have become collector’s items, ending up on reselling sites like Vinted at insanely increased prices. There are even those who, with 3D printers, try to replicate the now iconic “Butter Birkin”. All drifts that would make the feared director of Runway, Miranda Priestley, turn up her nose, quite a bit.

Francesco Monte and sex toys

For Cecilia Rodriguez and Giulia Salemi, their mutual ex Francesco Monte would be a slightly retro man. Why? Because he never wanted to use sex toys with them. The issue emerged during one of the episodes of Salemi’s podcast, “I don’t do it for fashion”. In reality the two never mentioned him, but Monte is the only boy who was engaged to both of them, and therefore putting two and two together is not difficult. And the former face of Men and Women did it and according to the journalist Gabriele Parpiglia he would be ready to take legal action.

His girlfriend, Isabella De Candia, also intervened: “If two men in a public podcast had spoken in this way about their shared ex, what would the reactions have been?”, she wrote under Salemi’s post.

The gossippins

The trio

After months and months of doubts, Elodie and Andrea Iannone were seen together again. The two were in a club in Milan, but they were not alone: ​​with them there was Elodie’s partner, Franceska Nuredini. An unexpected trio that demonstrates, perhaps, a newfound peace?

Antonino hugs Belen

Just over a month after the photo that made one think of a secret wedding, the relationship between Antonino Spinalbese and Ainhoa ​​Foti Rodriguez would have already ended, according to rumors in the weekly magazine Oggi. He would have reunited with Belen Rodriguez, his ex and mother of his daughter Luna Marì. There would be a peaceful relationship between the two and she is described as “more protective than usual”. What is going to happen between them?

Michelle in love

Michelle Hunziker confirmed her relationship with Giulio Berruti for the first time, after months of indiscretions. The presenter said that today she is looking for a “resolved” man who makes her feel protected. And Berruti seems to be exactly what she needs and in fact she admitted: “I’ve dropped all my armor… I’m happy.” Will it last this time?