Office Romance: the new (hot) Netflix film with Jennifer Lopez, when it comes out and the plot

It’s a steamy romantic comedy, it stars Jennifer Lopez and it’s ready to become your new obsession on Netflix, especially if you love movies about love. Let’s talk about “Office Romance”, the new romantic film on the streaming platform which stars the American pop star together with Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) in a story that focuses on love in the office.

A mix of romance and comedy with spicy tones ready to keep you glued to the screen.

But let’s find out something more about this film which will arrive on the streaming platform soon.

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Office Romance: the plot

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein star in this flirty romantic comedy about the secret relationship that develops between two office workaholics…and the trouble they get into when they start thinking with their hearts.

Office Romance: the cast

The two protagonists of this story are Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein.

Office Romance: when it comes out on Netflix

“Office Romance” arrives on Netflix soon.

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