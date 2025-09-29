Old Dog, New Tricks: on Netflix there is a new Spanish comedy series: plot and when it comes out

The new Spanish series of the Netflix house aims to snatch smiles and irony with the clash between different worlds. Let’s talk about “Old Dog, New Tricks” (but the original title is “Animal”), a miniseries that immerses us in the genuine flavor of rural life and in the lightness of urban comedy. The absolute protagonist is Luis Zahera, a face loved by the Spanish public, who here tries in an unpublished register (and therefore all to be discovered).

New Tricks, Old Dog: the plot

Antón is an inflexible campaign veterinarian and accustomed to dealing with cows and horses rather than pets “. When the economic crisis reduces its customers is forced to accept a decidedly unusual job: collaborating in the modern animal boutiques of the nephew Uxía. The transition from stables to the kennels will not be simple at all and Antón will have to learn to treat customers as” cohabiting families “of their dear pets, facing requests, facing requests Often absurd and situations that put a strain on his patience.

“Old Dog, New Tricks” was turned entirely in Galicia, between the provinces of A Coruña and Santiago de Compostela. Different real locations were used to recreate the imaginary country of Topomorto: Pontemaceira, Vedra, Touro and Pazo Dioño. Some scenes also take place along the path of Santiago and in the city of Santiago. For Zahera – known above all for dramatic roles – it is a turning point towards the pure comedy, which allows him to show a lighter and more ironic side of his acting.

New Tricks, Old Dog: the cast

In addition to Luis Zahera, in the role of Antón, and Lucía Carabalelo, who plays the young nephew Uxía, the cast includes numerous well -known faces of Iberian television. Carmen Ruiz and Antonio Durán “Morris” dress the roles of Sabela and Vicente Andrade, while they complete the Sergio Abelaira group, Darío Loureiro, Adrián viador, Raquel Nogueira, Fer Fraga and Nuno Gallego. The direction is by Alberto De Toro and Víctor García León.

New Tricks, Old Dog: when it comes out on Netflix

The miniseries will be available in streaming on Netflix starting from Friday 3 October 2025.

New Tricks, Old Dog: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uqi8ac7ojeaundefined