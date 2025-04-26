On April 25, 2025 Giorgia Meloni became a statesman (Salvini instead …)





We did not expect it, indeed the premises led the opposite of the national mourning for Pope Francis of two days longer than what was for Wojtyla and invitations to the sobriety of Minister Musumeci, instead on April 25, 2025, in the eightieth anniversary of the liberation from Nazi -fascism, Giorgia Meloni became a real statesman.

A political guide

No longer just the leader of a party, a deployment, and a government. No longer “only” a Prime Minister: those we had many, in Italy, and not everyone has shown that they know how to be, and to want to be, politicians capable of representing all Italians, their voters but also the others.

Giorgia Meloni has proven to want and be able to be a political guide for the whole country, which she calls nation we imagine as a nationalist and non -villageist, in the most unexpected way: with a post that celebrates liberation from fascism.

Giorgia Meloni’s post on liberation

“Today Italy celebrates the eightieth anniversary of the liberation.

On this day, the nation honors its newfound freedom and reaffirms the centrality of those democratic values ​​that the fascist regime had denied and which for seventy -seven years have been engraved in the Republican Constitution. Democracy finds strength and vigor if it is based on respect for the other, on confrontation and freedom and not on the abuse, hatred and delegitimization of the political opponent. Today we renew our commitment so that this anniversary can become more and more a moment of national concord, in the name of freedom and democracy, against all forms of totalitarianism, authoritarianism and political violence. “

As Giorgia Meloni has changed in ten years on liberation and fascism

On social networks several people have reproached “the premier because in the post he does not mention the word anti -fascism in the left. And it is true, just as it is true that talking about overpowering and delegitimization of the political opponent diminishes the enormity of the crimes committed by the fascist regime. And finally, predictably, there is no mention of the partisans and their contribution in the liberation of Italy.

But there is the condemnation of the fascist regime, without “Benaltrisms” and without “maanchisms”, and it is not little at all. Especially if we consider not only the history of the political part that Meloni represents, but precisely his personal evolution.

Ten years ago, honorable Giorgia Meloni preferred to go running thinking of May 24, 1915 and the soldiers of the Piave who murmured Placido to their passage, rather than the liberation from the fascist regime.

Two years ago, on his first 25 April as Prime Minister, Meloni wrote a letter to Corriere della Sera In which yes, he admitted that “April 25, 1945 evidently marks a watershed for Italy: the end of the Second World War, the Nazi employment, the fascist twenty years, anti -Jewish persecutions, bombings and many other mourning and privations that have long afflicted our national community”. But immediately afterwards he pointed out that “unfortunately, the same date also did not mark the end of the bloody civil war that had torn the Italian people, who in some territories lasted and even divided single families, overwhelmed by a spiral of hatred that led to summary executions even several months after the end of the conflict. Just as it is necessary to remember that, while that day millions of Italians returned to savor freedom, Connational of Istria, Fiume and Dalmatia instead began a second wave of massacres and the drama of the exodus from their lands “. In short, in short it was “I have to admit that fascism did bad things, but the partisans were even worse, so the sinkholes?”.

Still last year, on April 25, 2024, the premier wrote: “On the day in which Italy celebrates liberation, which with the end of fascism laid the foundations for the return of democracy, we reiterate our aversion to all totalitarian and authoritarian regimes. Those of yesterday, who oppressed the peoples in Europe and in the world, and those of today, which we are determined to contrast with commitment and courage. An Italy finally capable of joining the value of freedom. A step forward, but with such ambiguous words that it seems that fascism was an accident as there have been everywhere and there are many even today.

This year, President Meloni took a step forward as evident as it is decisive in his political journey. And sincerely, considering the party and the deployment in which Giorgia Meloni has been playing for thirty years, it seems difficult to think that it can do much more, at least in such a circumstance. Here is the counterprova.

Matteo Salvini’s post on the 80 years of liberation

If you take a ride on the social profiles of the vice premier and minister Matteo Salvini, the comparison with Meloni brings out even better the detachment between one and the other.

Between posts that denounce the violence of the usual extremists (who as usual do the game of Salvini) and phrases about “our grandparents who fought for our freedom” and not for “four fools”, the number two of the Meloni government has found the time to celebrate the eighty years of the liberation of Italy from fascism with this post: “‘Federalism will guarantee in the future European structure a stable and lasting peace. – Charter of Chivasso, 19 December 1943. Long live freedom! “.

In accompanying, a photo in which an elderly lady embraces an American (or English) soldier and the writing “Good 25 April! In memory of the union between Italians and allies, in the name of freedom” and finally the flags of the USA, Italy and the United Kingdom, but no Urss because they were communists and no Russia because it would be a little suspicious.

So, in summary: no liberation, no fascism, no partisans, only a quote from the Chivasso declaration of 1943, which we admit that we have had to look for Wikipedia to discover that it is a document that was written in the Turin town of Chivasso from exponents of the Valle d’Aosta resistance and the Valley valleys that played in the action party and hoped for a republican and federal Italy.

Do you need anything else to demonstrate the distance between what has been and will always be (at most) a leader of a faction and who today has shown that they want to be a real person at the service of the state and all Italians?