On Call: trailer, plot and release date of the new Prime Video detective series

If you love crime TV series, note On Call, a new American series coming out on Prime Video, of which you can find all the information on the plot, cast and release date here, as well as the official trailer of the series.

What On Call is about

On Call is a high-voltage crime drama that follows a duo of a rookie officer and a veteran patrolling Long Beach, California. Filmed with a mix of hand-held cameras, bodycams and dash-cams to create an even more realistic effect, this innovative series explores the moral implications of protecting and serving a community.

The cast of On Call

The series stars Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) as Traci Harmon, a tough and protective veteran officer who struggles to find her place in the department as she trains the next generation of officers. Brandon Larracuente (The Good Doctor) plays Alex Diaz, an ambitious recruit who strives to maintain his optimistic outlook as he realizes the challenges he will face in the current environment.

The cast of the series also includes Lori Loughlin (Mama’s Girlfriends) in the role of Lieutenant Bishop, Rich Ting as Tyson Koyoma and, in the role of Sergeant Lasman, Eriq La Salle (Chicago PD), who also appears as executive producer of the series and director of several episodes.

Dick Wolf (Law & Order, Chicago, the FBI franchise), Tim Walsh (Chicago PD, Hightown, Night Stalker: Hunt for a Serial Killer), Elliot Wolf (Dark Woods, Hunted), Eriq LaSalle ( Chicago PD) and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group, and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Wolf Entertainment.

When On Call comes out

All 8 episodes that make up the first season of On Call will be released in binge mode on Thursday 9 January on Prime Video.

The trailer for On Call