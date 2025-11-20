On November 20, 1985, Microsoft launched Windows 1.0, the giant’s first operating system

Cover of a Windows 1.0 brochure released in January 1986. Public domain image. Credit: Michael Holley/Microsoft.



The November 20, 1985 the IT giant Microsoft released Windows 1.0the first operating system in the Windows series, which has now arrived in Windows 11. This operating system promised to change the relationship with personal computers forever thanks to a simple to use graphical environment, capable of working alongside the command lines of MS-DOS. Marketed at a price of $99included basic applications such as Paintbrush, Notepad, Calculator, a version of the Reversi game, and a Control Panel for customizing the system. Bill Gatesco-founder of Microsoft, spoke of a platform designed for those who considered the PC a serious productivity tool, capable of offering a «unprecedented power» and pave the way for future hardware and software innovations. The goal was to bring one to life GUIacronym for Graphical User Interfacethat is, a graphical user interface that allows you to interact with the computer through visual elements and the mouse, instead of just typing text commands.

At the time, however, not everyone was convinced by the novelty: many professionals considered graphics systems to be a whim, expensive in terms of memory and performance. Windows 1.0 was greeted with skepticism, criticized for its slowness and lack of compatible software. Yet it brought with it dynamics that we still find today in practically all major operating systems, desktop and mobile: basic multitasking, a stable API for developers and the desire to create a shared ecosystem between different hardware manufacturers. In this in-depth analysis we will take a closer look at how the project was born, what challenges it encountered and what functions made it the ancestor of everything we consider “normal” when we use a modern Windows PC.

How and when Windows 1.0 was born

Windows 1.0 didn’t come out of nowhere. Microsoft had already been working on the idea of ​​a system oriented towards the use of mice and graphic elements since 1981but the real push came when Gates attended a demonstration of Visi Hona competing graphics suite, during the 1982 COMDEX technology trade show. From that moment on, creating its own visual environment became a priority for Gates’ company. He was involved to lead the project Scott A. McGregora key figure in the development of the famous centre’s window systems Xerox PARC.

Development of Windows 1.0 continued until November 1983when it was first revealed to the public, but its release was so delayed that the media at the time began to talk about vaporwarea neologism coined precisely in that period and which still today sarcastically refers to products announced with great enthusiasm but which seem to “evaporate” without ever actually arriving on the market. In November 1985 Microsoft was finally ready to release its creature. In remembering that moment, the specialized site The Verge tells:

On November 20, 1985, the company shipped the operating system, and the next evening Microsoft threw its own party at the Comdex trade show in Las Vegas. InfoWorld editor Stewart Alsop presented Bill Gates with the Golden Vaporware award, mocking the missed release dates. (…) Microsoft threw dry ice into buckets of water in a failed attempt (given the dry air of Las Vegas) to produce real steam.

The features of Windows 1.0

Windows 1.0 functioned as a sort of “graphics layer” on top of MS-DOS. Most modern applications designed for Windows could run in non-overlapping windows, while traditional DOS software took up the entire screen. The choice of non-overlapping windows might seem rigid, but it had the aim of containing memory consumption: the minimum configuration involved the use of just two floppy disk drives And 192 KB of RAM.

The mouse was already present and the system encouraged mouse operations click-and-dragdragging and dropping items, although you had to hold down the button to open the menus, which is different from current standards. Among the most useful applications stood out Paintbrush (ancestor of Paint), Write (a rudimentary word processor), a Terminal for communications e Cardfilea sort of digital filing cabinet. The interface introduced a bar at the bottom where the reduced application icons ended up, a solution reminiscent of the taskbar introduced later, with the advent of Windows 95.

From a technical point of view, Windows integrated three fundamental libraries: KERNELdedicated to memory and activity management; USERresponsible for the interface and dialogue with the user; GDIthe graphics part responsible for drawing elements on the screen. These components would define the foundation of Windows architecture for many years.

Windows GUI 1.01.



The concept of “window”, which gave its title to the operating system itself, was also taken up in a stylized form in the Windows 1.0 logo, which showed a rectangle with rounded corners divided into four sectors. This graphic idea became iconic and remained at the center of the evolution of the Windows logo for four decades.

Evolution of the Windows logo.



The reception of Windows 1.0 on the market

Despite the ambitions and expectations placed by Microsoft, the reception of Windows 1.0 on the market was not the best. Critics and industry journalists complained about poor performance on machines with 512 KB of RAM, limited compatibility with existing software and a non-trivial learning curve for those who had never used a mouse. Just to give you an example, in an article on New York Times claimed that “running Windows on a PC with 512K of memory is like pouring molasses in the Arctic». Despite the lukewarm reception from critics and tech enthusiasts, to say the least, the project continued to evolve, with updates up to version 1.04 and technical support that lasted until December 31, 2001longer than any other edition of Windows. And today, 40 years after then, the Windows operating system is one of the most widespread in the world.