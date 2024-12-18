On TikTok there is a revolt against influencers: the “Eleonora Arcidiacono case” explodes





There are those who call it flu-circus and it is actually difficult to argue with them. Make yourself comfortable to follow in detail what is happening on Tik Tok in the last few days and who the influencers involved are. After the video denunciation of a new creator, some influencers are in fact losing thousands of followers. Among them, for example, there is Sasy Cacciatore. We contacted his team, who replied: “Thank you for thinking of Sasy but he is not available for the interview.”

Eleonora Arcidiacono: “Influencer events are terrible”

It all started with a video published on TikTok a few days ago by Eleonora Arcidiacono, a creator currently followed on TikTok by more than 425 thousand followers. In this video, which has now been viewed 5.3 million times, Eleonora told what it was like to participate in her first event as an influencer. “Are the events of the influencers as terrible as everyone says? Yes and now I’ll tell you the whole truth”, began Eleonora.

The creator then explained that she was at an event with many influencers: “It was traumatic. There were some things that made an impression on me – she said – First of all, the centrality of appearance. I don’t want to be misunderstood, they are just some considerations and I say this, I’m not a person who cares about appearance. The thing that seemed absurd to me was that I found myself in a room full of girls with heavy make-up, super-coiffed, very well dressed, all wearing heels and honestly I I felt out of place.”

Eleonora, on the other hand, had chosen to dress in a much simpler way: “It’s not that I wasn’t interested in the event – she said -, but I don’t want to catch cold or wake up tomorrow with bronchitis. With this speech I’m not saying I’m better than them. I don’t think a simple girl is better than another who wears makeup, moreover I’m not the prototype of a simple girl. This is also why this thing made an impression on me.”

Eleonora further declared: “There is a canon of perfection which in my opinion is unattainable. I don’t want to be a hypocrite, it is a beautiful and sparkling world, the point is that there is the other side of the coin. Fortunately I have the sanity of a 21 year old girl who has worked on herself but I imagine an 18, 16 or 14 year old girl thrown into this world, I don’t know what consequences it could have on her growth.”

Finally, he also spoke about the attitude taken by some “very large and well-known” guests who would behave “like rude people”: “I can understand that on social media we show our best side, but you can’t pretend to be Maria Goretti when in reality you’re a haughty snob who would even sell her mother to get 3 photos. On the one hand I understand, but if she has a minimum of humility… it’s not difficult not to let it go to her head.”

The reaction of other influencers

Eleonora’s words made a lot of noise, so much so that the world of creators itself split and reacted in different ways). There are those, like Gaia Bianchi (3.6 million followers) but also Gianmarco Zagato (2.1 million followers) and Nicole Pallado (1.4 million followers) who have defended her. Some, however, didn’t take it very well (straw-tail?). For example, Carlotta Fiasella (followed by 2.1 million people on TikTok), who in a video on TikTok said: “Are influencer events that terrible? No, that’s not true, she generalized about the influencer category. She he said that all the influencers would spend the entire time taking photos and generally creating content guys, the purpose of the event is this (…) He left me a bit like this… he stated that the adults influencers are like a seven-headed monster. I am not at this event I wasn’t even present but I don’t understand how a person who sees a person for the first time describes them negatively.

The revolt against influencers (who lose followers)

Many have commented negatively on Carlotta’s words, claiming that the girl has completely misrepresented and modified Eleonora’s speech. Sasy Cacciatore was also essentially of the same opinion as Carlotta, only to then delete the video and finally republish it. In short: a boomerang for those who spoke badly of the influencer who is taking his first steps in this particular world. The consequences? Constant loss of followers. Sasy lost around 90 thousand, while Francesca Amara lost around 50 thousand.

Is something changing?

It is not the first time that some influencers show the negative side of their own world in which they work and live. It had already happened in the past but perhaps it hadn’t had the same resonance. It is no coincidence that Eleonora wanted to thank her followers with a new video on TikTok, surprising herself with the great response. The video has almost 4 million views: “I couldn’t imagine all this – his words -. I want to say thank you to all of you for the great support both in public and in private (…)”.

The impression is that perhaps something could change this time. A drop in the ocean, sure, but it’s still a drop. While for some influencers there is a real hemorrhage underway, Eleonora’s numbers are rising. Now it will be up to you to understand how to direct your path on social media and not “fall” into the same trap that you are so vehemently attacking today. On the other hand, blaming the instrument is always too easy, the real distinction always lies in the use one chooses to make of it.

