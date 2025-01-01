On WhatsApp it is now possible to scan and send documents with the camera: here’s how to do it

The app WhatsApp continues to evolve and be enriched with new useful features. In this case, as reported by the portal WABetaInfo (specializing in finding new features available on the Meta messaging app), with the update of the iOS app to version 24.25.89it is now possible directly scan a document using the camera of your iPhone and send it via WhatsApp, without having to “go through” third-party solutions. This tool, integrated into the document sharing menu, allows you to easily capture a file, change its margins and preview it, before sharing it with friends, colleagues, and so on. At the moment it is not known when the function will arrive on the version of WhatsApp for Android devices.

The usefulness of WhatsApp’s “scanner” function

The launch of this feature was anticipated in changelog of the iOS 24.25.80 update, but it is with the version 24.25.89 that WhatsApp has actually started rolling it out to more users. This gradual release, a common practice in the tech industry to ensure stability and resolve any teething problems, means that you may not have the feature available on your device, but fear not: in the coming weeks it will be accessible to everyone.

THE’usefulness of WhatsApp’s “scanner” function it is particularly accentuated for all those who work or study on the move. Not having access to a “traditional” scanner will no longer be a problem: the smartphone camera, combined with the processing capabilities of WhatsApp, offers a fast and reliable alternative. The scanned documents maintain a high quality, appearing clear and well formatted, which also makes them suitable for professional or school uses.

How to scan and send documents with WhatsApp camera

If you have installed the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS and have received the functionality in question, here it is how to scan and send documents with WhatsApp camera in 5 very simple steps:

Open the chat to share a scanned document and tap the button + (bottom left). Touch the button Document. Select Scan document in the menu Choose document. Frame the document with the camera and, if necessary, “fix” the corners via the WhatsApp editor. Press on the voice Save the scan (bottom right), tap the button Save (bottom right) and send the document by tapping the iconairplane (bottom right).