Once Atreju's propaganda is over, there are the same problems as before on Giorgia Meloni's table

Culture

Once Atreju’s propaganda is over, there are the same problems as before on Giorgia Meloni’s table

Once Atreju’s propaganda is over, there are the same problems as before on Giorgia Meloni’s table

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Interference in elections in Romania: the EU opens proceedings against TikTok
Discovering Chongqing: the multi-level city where the train passes through an apartment building
On TikTok there is a revolt against influencers: the “Eleonora Arcidiacono case” explodes