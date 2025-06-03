One of the longest geomagnetic storms in recent years is underway: what happens

Continues for the third day one of the longer geomagnetic storms of the current solar cycle. At the moment the situation is relatively quiet: the Earth’s magnetic field continues to be disturbed by the material coming from the sun, but the current geomagnetic storm is of G1 category (“Minor”) significant events are not expected to medium latitudes (including Italy), while in high latitudes there is the possibility of having moderate or strong geomagnetic storms and consequently boreal auror. The ongoing event is anomalous for his very long duration (it is one of the most lasting geomagnetic disorders for many years now), due in part also to one particularly complex dynamic which involved the cumulative effect of several close solar events over time.

The Space Weather Prediction Center of the Noaa provides for today possible geomagnetic storms of G2 category (“Moderate”) even if an alert remains for possible storms of G3 category (“Strong”) capable of causing disorders to electric networks, the operation of artificial satellites and high frequency radio communications.

The geomagnetic field disorder began on Sunday 1st June when a series of Coronal eruptions produced by a region of sunscreen called AR 4100 He reached our planet at very high speed (about 1000 km/s). The active region produced a fairly intense brilliant (class M8.2) It is very long lasting, followed by other short brilliant and lighter intensity, but capable of “shooting” high energy -charged particles. This expelled material was directed towards the earth, where he interacted with the geomagnetic field disturbing it to the point of creating a geomagnetic storm that reached the day of Sunday the G4 categoryMeaning what “Severa” (the highest category is G5, that is, “extreme”).

Intensity of the geomagnetic storm on 1st and 2nd June. Source: Spaceweather



In the most intense phases, auroral phenomena have been observed such as boreal aurores or Sar (Stable auroral red arc“Stable auroral red arches”) also at the latitudes of the northern United States.

At the moment we do not know if the geomagnetic misunderstanding will also continue in the next few days or with what intensity. In fact, remember that the Space meteorology It always involves a degree of uncertainty regarding forecasts.