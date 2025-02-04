One Piece 2: the filming of the new episodes have ended

One Piece 2 is about to return to Netflix. The filming of the new episodes ended. This was confirmed by Netflix herself who announced the end of the filming of the second season of the global One Piece phenomenon in Cape Town, in South Africa and previewed the very first image of the new series chapter.

But let’s take one step at a time and split everything we know about One Piece 2.

The serial adaptation of One Piece was one of the greatest Netflix successes of 2023 and only 15 days from its debut came the confirmation of a second season for the series taken from the famous manga of Eichiro Oda. It was September 2023 when we had the confirmation that One Piece 2 would have been and that Netflix would continue to tell the small screen the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy in search of the legendary One Piece treasure. The announcement of this welcome renewal did not surprise much given the great clamor with which this series was welcomed by the public, both by the fans of the manga and by those who did not know this story. The series, in fact, concluded its second week at n. 1 of the Netflix top 10 with another dominant performance at an international level and this was precisely that pushed Netflix to the early renewal of the series.

The review of One Piece

One Piece, what it is about

Taken from the best -selling manga series in the history of Japan and written by Eichiro Oda, One Piece It is an impressable legendary adventure set on the high seas. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has always been looking for a free life. Luffy leaves her village to embark on a dangerous journey in search of the legendary treasure One Piece And become the king of pirates! However, to find the invaluable Luffy award will have to hire the crew of his dreams, find a ship, disdain the vast blue sea for a long time and wide, sow the marinas and make it in spite of fearsome rivals.

The explanation of the one Piece ending

The message of Eichiro Oda to the One Piece fans

Eiichiro Oda, the creator, illustrator and executive producer of One Piece has left a message to fans of the Netflix series:

“At the straw hat fleet: what do you think of the first season of the live action of One Piece? I worked on it for a long time with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios. It seems that it was appreciated by people from all over the world, so the commitment of the production team has made its fruits. To all those who are fans of One PiecAnd for years, and who is discovering it for the first time, thank you very much. Two weeks after the launch, I received good news … Netflix decided to renew the series! The adventures of Iñaki and the straw hat crew will continue! It will still take a little to prepare the scripts, so be patient. In the future, I really believe that a smart doctor will serve the straw hat crew. We’ll see! “

The success of One Piece in numbers

One Piece is the title number 1 worldwide on Netflix with 37.8 million views reached in less than two weeks from its debut. The series reached the top 10 in 93 countries, and made its debut as the most seen series in 46. It obtained the Certified Fresh rating with a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes on 10,000+ assessments made, one of the highest tips between Those obtained by Netflix. A success on social media with more than 4 billion searches for #onepiecenetflix only on Tik Tok, One Piece continues to generate conversation and to be a global trend on all social platforms. The talent numbers on Instagram have risen to the stars, reaching millions of followers in the last couple of months.

One Piece 2: who are the new characters

Among the latest news on One Piece 2 there is the announcement of new cast members ready to interpret the agents of the Baroque Works. Who is it about? David Dastmalchian will be Mr.3, Camrus Johnson is Mr.5, Jazzara Jaslyn will be Miss Valentine and Daniel Lasker, Mr. 9.

One Piece: the complete cast

The Cast of One Like 2 is made up of: Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp), Taz Skylar (Sanji), Ilia Isorelys Paulino (Alvida), Jeff Ward (Buggy) and Michael Dorman (Gold Roger), together with the new cast members already announced Charithra Chandran (Miss Wednesday), Joe Manganiello (Mr 0), Katey Sagal (Dr. Kureha), Lera Abova (Miss All Sunday), Mark Harelik (Dr. Hiriluk), Sophia Anne Caruso (Miss Goldenweek), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Nephrari Cobra), Brendan Sean Murray (Broggy), Callum Kerr (Smaker), Camrus Johnson (Mr 5), Clive Russell (Crocus), Daniel Lasker (Mr 9), David Dastmalchian (Mr 3), Jazzara Jaslyn (Miss Valentine), Julia Rehwald (Tashigi), Rob Colletti (Wapol), Ty Keogh (Dalton), Werner Coetser (Dorry), Mark Penwill (Chess), Anton David Jeftha (Km), Rigo Sanchez (Dragon), Yonda Thomas (Igaram), James Hiroyuki Liao (Ipponmatsu).

When One Piece 2 comes out on Netflix

One Piece 2 will arrive soon on Netflix.