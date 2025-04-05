One step at a time is the engaging story of friendship between Niccolò Fabi, Daniele Silvestri and Max Gazzè

Italy is the country of the bell towers, in the sense that every city has its identity and defends it. But Italy is also the country of songwriting and, even there, woe to those who touch it. Each city, especially if large, has a history of songwriters that has its roots in popular songs and poetry, as the famous maximum of the country of saints, poets and navigators reminds us. Few are left of saints while the other two categories pass it quite well, especially if the sense of adventure and the talent in the word go hand in hand. It tells it well one step at a time, the documentary of Francesco Cordio produced by Fandango that tells the thirty -year friendship between Niccolò Fabi, Daniele Silvestri and Max Gazzè. The pretext is the concert that the three held at the Circus Maximus of Rome on 6 July ten years after the publication of their first album together, the master of the party. The documentary will be released in the room on 7, 8 and 9 April.

One step at a time, the plot and what it is talking about

On July 6 at the Circus Maximus there are fifty thousand people. Some arrived in the early afternoon challenging the relentless Roman canicola, others arrived calmly close to the concert “After an aperitif in Testaccio” as Niccolò Fabi says. And it is Rome that acts as a backdrop to this story. Niccolò Fabi and Daniele Silvestri were born there and here they took their first steps as songwriters. They did it in what they call “the local”, a small club in via del Fico, in the historic center, where: “Pierfrancesco Favino was buttuori”. As they said in Boris, really “everyone does them”. Here he could happen to meet Valerio Mastandrea to drink a beer at the counter, Lucio from improvising with the clarinet and Jon Bon Jovi in ​​a tour break. “We were considered dad’s sons,” Fabi and Silvestri say, accused of not really knowing what he meant “getting his hands dirty”. One day another “son of dad” arrives on that stage, a rebellious boy who grew up in Brussels with a Sicilian father who was a diplomat as a profession. Max Gazzè is a portentous musician and Silvestri and Fabi make a friendship with him first of all based on the esteem and then on a comradesque affection (of women, in this film, very few are seen).

Among the first meeting at the concert at the Circus Massimo spend thirty years and in the life of the three the success came – unexpected, as if it were something that happened by chance -, have happened dramatic facts and a parenting that, in one way or another, has changed all three. One step at a time tells this thirty -year friendship but also as the music scene has changed and does it through the reflections of three songwriters who are also three musicians in love with their work and the city that saw them grow.

Three men and one guitar

“You have to pay attention to everything – says Niccolò Fabi at the beginning of the film – because I live in Testaccio, if there is no toilet paper in the chemical bathrooms they stop me on the street and they tell me four”. This is the light -hearted spirit and jellyas they say in Rome, with which the three are preparing for an event so imparatne. People fit, many bring with them their children, the thought of the three, however, also goes to the closed metro that can cause inconvenience to the already chaotic Capitoline traffic. One step at a time is a decidedly Roman film (and Romanist, Silvestri specifies at the beginning of the film talking about the party at the Circus Maximus on the occasion of the victory of the Scudetto of Rome) but also generational. The theater, always says Silvestri, has been the fertile ground for him where to plant the seeds that would have made him grow as an artist and as a man. The Guascone and indolent attitude remains, in the middle there was a life that has left indelible signs and everything, but everything, flows into their music, the real protagonist of the film.

A strand, that of the musical documentary, which the public likes. Only a few days ago Francesco Lettieri presented Pino, his documentary on Pino Daniele. Now Fabi, Silvestri and Gazzè arrive with another special event. Both works will probably end up on the platform, the room, however, is the place where you can sing together as at a concert, a moment of aggregation in the name of music and the desire to be together.

One step at a time, however, is first of all the story of a friendship and also the assembly, signed by Giogì Franchini, contributes to creating a sort of dialogue between the protagonists despite their interviews have been shot separately. The result is a documentary that will not only make fans and fans happy, but a little all the audience that will be able to enjoy a lot of good music and a healthy dose of nostalgia for a period in which “we were poor but happy, as the rich say”. The quote is of we were so loved, the story of another male friendship set in Rome, and where otherwise?

VOTE: 7

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgzt6xchlw0