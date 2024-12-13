One Wedding Too Many: plot, trailer and release date of the Prime Video comedy with Ferrell and Witherspoon

At the beginning of 2025, a new romantic comedy will arrive on Prime Video entitled One Wedding Too Many (original title You’re cordially invited) and with Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon as the protagonists. Let’s see together all the information and the official trailer in Italian of the film.

What One Wedding Too Many is about

When the same location is accidentally booked for two different weddings on the same day, the two groups of guests find themselves having to defend their family’s special moment by making the most of the unexpectedly limited spaces. In a hilarious struggle of resolve and determination, the father of one bride (Will Ferrell) and the sister of the other (Reese Witherspoon) will go head-to-head in a chaotic head-to-head and will stop at nothing to ensure their loved ones an unforgettable ceremony.

The cast of You’re cordially invited

In addition to Ferrell and Witherspoon, You’re cordially invited features a cast of Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young, Jack McBrayer and Celia Weston.

The film is written and directed by Nicholas Stoller, produced by Nicholas Stoller, Conor Welch, Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum; executive producers are Alex Brown, Brendan O’Brien and Ted Gidlow.

When One Wedding Too Many comes out

The new film with Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon, lasting 109 minutes, will be released on Prime Video worldwide on Thursday 30 January 2025.

The trailer for One Wedding Too Many